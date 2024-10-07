St. Padre Pio and the Third Secret of Fatima: ‘Satan will rule over a false church’

The importance of Our Lady of Fatima's warnings and the Third Secret cannot be stressed enough. German priest Father Frank Unterhalt reminds the faithful of that in a recent article on St. Padre Pio, his charism, and his vision of the Third Secret.

Unterhalt, in a recent new intervention, discusses the life of Padre Pio, his charism, as well as his own vision that he had of the Third Secret of Fatima. LifeSite is pleased to publish here, with Unterhalt’s permission, a translation of his new text.

Unterhalt reminds his readers that in 2017 José María Zavala published a book on the Third Secret of Fatima, in which he revealed that Padre Pio himself, around 1960, had once spoken about it to Rome’s chief exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth. For the sake of those who are not yet aware of Zavala’s conversation with Fr. Amorth, let us consider here a key passage before we go to Unterhalt’s own new essay:

“Indeed,” [Amorth] states, “One day Padre Pio said to me very sorrowfully: ‘You know, Gabriele? It is Satan who has been introduced into the bosom of the Church and within a very short time will come to rule a false church.’” “Oh my God! Some kind of Antichrist! When did he prophesy this to you?” [Zavala asks]. “It must have been about 1960, since I was already a priest then.” “Was that why John XXIII had such a panic about publishing the Third Secret of Fatima, so that the people wouldn’t think that he was the anti-pope or whatever it was …?” A slight but knowing smile curls the lips of Father Amorth. “Did Padre Pio say anything else to you about future catastrophes: earthquakes, floods, wars, epidemics, hunger …? Did he allude to the same plagues prophesied in the Holy Scriptures?” [asks Mr. Zavala] “Nothing of the sort mattered to him, however terrifying they proved to be, except for the great apostasy within the Church. This was the issue that really tormented him and for which he prayed and offered a great part of his suffering, crucified out of love.” [says Fr. Amorth] “The Third Secret of Fatima?” “Exactly.”

We cannot enough stress the importance of the Third Secret. The Consecration of Russia obviously has not been made properly, or would we otherwise be at the brink of World War III? We do not see yet any signs of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary as announced by Our Lady of Fatima. Let us keep the topic of Our Lady of Fatima’s warnings alive.

Please see here the full text by Father Frank Unterhalt:

The message and events of Fatima, described as an “explosion of the supernatural,” were clearly reflected in the life of St. Padre Pio. In a very special way, he was able to be a witness to the true Catholic faith and a prophet for our time.

Like the little shepherds, the stigmatized Capuchin priest was characterized by a heroic adoration of God in the sacrament of the altar. Accordingly, he confessed: “It would be easier for the earth to exist without the sun than without Holy Mass!” Thus he was repeatedly drawn into this incomprehensible mystery of love with ecstatic emotion. The visualization of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross became transparent, as it were, during its celebration. “The drama of Golgotha arose before his mind. He was allowed to experience the suffering of the Lord and the sacrificial death of the Lamb of God in a mysterious way.” His reverent attitude was reminiscent of the Angel of Fatima, who taught the two famous prayers of adoration and administered kneeling oral communion. Padre Pio also felt that the encounter with the Eucharistic Lord was the source of his whole life: “Jesus’ heart and mine … merged into one. It was no longer two hearts beating, but one. My heart had lost itself like a drop of water lost in a sea.” The zealous Capuchin priest attached great importance to the fact that the faithful received Holy Communion in the state of grace so as not to offend the Lord and eat judgment (cf. 1 Cor. 11:27).

Padre Pio’s priestly devotion was to the glory of the Most High and the salvation of souls. “Just as God urged the children of Fatima through a vision of hell to expiation and sacrifice, he also sees many people in danger of being eternally lost. … ‘How should I not weep when I see how humanity wants to plunge into hell at all costs!’” Like Jacinta of Fatima, the saint from Pietrelcina knew that the sins that bring most souls to eternal perdition are those of the flesh.

As a true shepherd after the heart of God, he therefore fought resolutely against the disastrous evils of unchastity and gave urgent warnings. “These sins desecrate the sources of life and are very displeasing to God, as the Church has always taught. … Finally, Padre Pio waged an even more relentless battle against other terrible evils, such as homosexuality, active euthanasia, and abortion. He considered these sins to be the abomination of humanity and the destruction of all human and Christian values.”

Fatima’s wake-up call to pray and sacrifice much for the conversion of sinners was engraved in the heart of the soulful Capuchin. He knew the price of salvation: “If only you knew how much a soul costs! Souls are not given to you as a gift, you buy them. You don’t know what they cost Christ. Now you always have to pay for them with the same coin.” Padre Pio often confirmed to people after their conversion how much he had suffered for them.

His lifeblood was always devoted to his favorite prayer, the Rosary. He saw it as the excellent spiritual “weapon” with which one can achieve everything, because “the Blessed Virgin warmly recommended the [R]osary at every apparition.” He therefore wanted to bequeath this victorious chain to his spiritual children.

As a servant of Divine Mercy, Padre Pio was an apostle of the sacrament of penance, hearing up to 15 hours of confession every day. He did not tolerate superficiality, but demanded genuine repentance: “He demanded a clear and honest accusation, sincere contrition and firm resolutions. Above all, you had to recognize and admit your sins and your own wickedness.” The outstanding confessor was characterized by mercy and determination at the same time. His gift of soul-seeing enabled him to guide the faithful in an inimitable way. He told a confessor: “I know you inside out, just as you recognize yourself in the mirror! … I know everything in the light of God!”

The gifted spiritual guide often suffered unspeakably from the filth of sin that arrived in the confessional. “He had such an abhorrence of sin that he would have preferred to die a thousand times rather than let this filth stain his soul. … He struggled with all his strength to make the confessor finally understand who he was, whose goodness and love he had offended.” The drama of the immense flood of mud could shake him to the core: “He weeps over the sinner who prefers sin to his precious soul. He weeps over God’s blood that is shed in vain for so many wretched ones.”

Like the shepherd children of Fatima, Padre Pio knew perfectly well who is able to guide us safely to our eternal goal. The famous words of the Immaculata echoed in his soul: “My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and the way that will lead you to God!” He knew exactly the prominent position of the Blessed Virgin and Mother of God Mary in the plan of salvation, tenderly calling her his “Mammina” and describing her as the “incomparable masterpiece of the Creator.” With great zeal, he proclaimed the glories of the heavenly Queen – in particular her Immaculate Conception, her perpetual virginity and the Motherhood of God. In an ecstasy, he exclaimed: “Yes, you are beautiful, if it were not for faith, people would call you goddess. Your eyes are brighter than the sun!” He lived and spread the consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so urgently requested in Fatima, as a powerful anchor of salvation and praised the Immaculata as the mediatrix of all graces: “She shines like the morning star over all creation. All things refer to her, every grace passes through her. She alone is able to catch the streams of love that pour out of God’s heart. She alone is worthy to be in communion with them.”

Padre Pio’s special connection with the message of Fatima was also revealed in 2017 in an enormously enlightening dimension: It was disclosed that he even knew the Third Secret – it had already been revealed to him four years before the shepherd children. The renowned journalist José María Zavala testifies to this in his book El secreto mejor guardado de Fátima, which he published to mark the 100th anniversary of the apparitions. In this investigative work, the Spanish author refers to his extensive interview with Don Gabriele Amorth, a spiritual son of Padre Pio. In it, the famous exorcist reveals what the stigmatized saint, struck to the core and shocked, confided to him about the Third Secret: “It is Satan who has entered the womb of the Church, and within a while he will rule over a false church.”

Zavala questioned Don Gabriele Amorth about this in more detail and, as the conclusion of the dialogue, states the following: “There were two recurring and interrelated themes: the great apostasy in the Church from its apex – in accordance with the testimony of Cardinal Ciappi – and the introduction of the devil to the head of the Church by means of the ‘Pope under the control of Satan.’”

Zavala points out the clear correspondence between these words and the statement of Frère Michel de la Sainte Trinité, an outstanding expert on the Message of Fatima and author of a corresponding trilogy. He stated:

It will be the time of the decisive battle between the Virgin and the devil. A flood of diabolical confusion will spread throughout the world. Satan will penetrate the highest levels of the Church. … He will blind the spirits and harden the hearts of the shepherds, for God will have abandoned them to their fate as punishment for disobedience to the requests of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This will be the great apostasy announced for the last days, … the ‘False Prophet’ who betrays the Church in favor of the ‘Beast’, according to the prophecy of the Apocalypse.

The False Prophet who is limping around and the soon-to-appear Antichrist try everything to deceive and defraud people and to lead them into eternal perdition.

“Here is the patience of the saints, who keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus” (Rev. 14:12).

In the end, however, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Virgin of Fatima, the Queen of the Rosary and victor in all God’s battles, will triumph!

Father Frank Unterhalt

July 13, 2024

Anniversary of the Third Apparition in Fatima

