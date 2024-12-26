St. Stephen is a powerful example of forgiveness and courage in the face of persecution

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews readers,
I pray you had a joyful and blessed Christmas Day celebrating Our Lord’s birth.
Today, on the Feast of St. Stephen, we remember the Church’s first martyr – a powerful example of faith, forgiveness, and courage in the face of persecution.
As St. Stephen was on the verge of death, stoned mercilessly for proclaiming the Gospel, he cried out: “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”
What a profound example of forgiveness and trust in Christ.
At LifeSiteNews, we strive to proclaim the truth of the Gospel with the same courage and conviction, bringing the message of life, faith, and family to millions around the world.
Tomorrow marks the final day of our Christmas campaign, and we are seeking your help to continue this mission.
If you haven’t already, please consider donating today: give.lifesitenews.com
Your support – of any amount – helps us reach even more people with the truth.
For our friends in the U.S., your year-end giving may also provide tax benefits. You can read more about that here.
Thank you for your generosity and prayers. Together, let us continue to proclaim Christ to the world.
May God bless you and your loved ones this Christmas season.
In Christ and His beloved Mother,
John-Henry Westen
Editor-in-Chief
LifeSiteNews