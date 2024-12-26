St. Stephen is a powerful example of forgiveness and courage in the face of persecution

As St. Stephen was on the verge of death, stoned mercilessly for proclaiming the Gospel, he cried out: 'Lord, do not hold this sin against them.' What a profound example of forgiveness and trust in Christ.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews readers,

I pray you had a joyful and blessed Christmas Day celebrating Our Lord’s birth.

Today, on the Feast of St. Stephen, we remember the Church’s first martyr – a powerful example of faith, forgiveness, and courage in the face of persecution.

As St. Stephen was on the verge of death, stoned mercilessly for proclaiming the Gospel, he cried out: “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”

What a profound example of forgiveness and trust in Christ.

At LifeSiteNews, we strive to proclaim the truth of the Gospel with the same courage and conviction, bringing the message of life, faith, and family to millions around the world.

Tomorrow marks the final day of our Christmas campaign, and we are seeking your help to continue this mission.

If you haven’t already, please consider donating today: give.lifesitenews.com

Your support – of any amount – helps us reach even more people with the truth.

For our friends in the U.S., your year-end giving may also provide tax benefits. You can read more about that here.

Thank you for your generosity and prayers. Together, let us continue to proclaim Christ to the world.

May God bless you and your loved ones this Christmas season.

In Christ and His beloved Mother,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

