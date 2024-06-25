Start of WWIII? Colonel Macgregor sounds alarm on impending Israeli attack against Hezbollah

In a short interview with LifeSiteNews, Colonel Douglas Macgregor sounded the alarm about an Israeli attack on Hezbollah that could well widen the war, as well as the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Israel will attack Hezbollah with U.S. air and naval support on or about June 24-25. The resulting conflict will likely destroy Israel.

Macgregor later added: “I’ve said this for weeks. No one listens.”

LifeSite wanted to make sure that his warning gets heard. Thus we are publishing a short interview with the experienced military expert, author, and former advisor under President Donald Trump.

Macgregor also comments for us on the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the likely U.S. involvement in the recent attacks against Russian civilians on Russian soil.

We thank Colonel Macgregor for this interview, whose answers he wrote in the middle of last night.

In recent weeks, you have sounded the alarm on the situation in Israel with regard to Hezbollah. What do you see happening very soon and when do you think it will happen?

[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu must escalate or admit defeat. Attacking Hezbollah presents him with the opportunity to entangle American military power in his war for Jewish supremacy in the Near East. The prospect of employing U.S. military power (air and naval forces) against Israel’s enemies is probably appealing to Israelis.

What will be the effects on the region in the Middle East and in the world should such an attack by Israel on Hezbollah take place within the next couple days?

I expect the assault on Hezbollah to begin any time after June 24. The effects will be profound. More Muslims will flee to Europe. The economic life of the region will be destroyed, and Russia + China and Iran will likely directly engage Israeli and U.S. forces involved in the war.

Do you expect Israel to use nuclear weapons?

The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] can employ tactical nuclear weapons. Given the density of Hezbollah defenses and the numbers of rockets and missiles Hezbollah can launch against targets in Israel, a tactical nuclear weapon is the most appealing option. Heavy casualties in Gaza have reduced IDF fighting power. Israel cannot afford the heavy losses that systematic IDF conventional attacks on Southern Lebanon would produce. However, the use of these weapons would likely precipitate massive Iranian missile attacks against Israel in retaliation. From there the war will spread and other nation states will turn out to have nuclear weapons. Instead of abruptly ending the war as the Israelis hope, it will widen and lengthen the war with ominous implications for Israel’s very existence.

How do you assess the Sevastopol and Dagestan attacks? Has the U.S. been involved in these two attacks, and will they lead to an out and out war between Russia and the U.S.?

It is not impossible that U.S. and U.K. intelligence had a hand in these attacks, but there is no easy way to confirm or refute that assertion. Dagestan has a long history of resistance to Russian influence and power, but this attack seems unusually barbarous compared with other regional events in the last ten years. The attack on Crimea was a war crime. There is little doubt that U.S. intelligence and targeting data played a role. The result is inexcusable.

What would you tell the leaders of our country in light of the escalation in both conflict regions, Israel/Palestine and Ukraine/Russia?

Washington is taking unacceptable risks in its relations with Moscow. It would be wise as well as humane to end the suffering in Ukraine. It is time for the [U.S. government] to admit defeat and reach an accommodation with Moscow that ends the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Israel is overreaching. It runs the risk of war with Iran and the whole region if it acts in Southern Lebanon as anticipated above. Washington has no strategic interest that justifies a regional war with Islam in the Near East. If Washington persists, it will discover that Russia will not abandon Iran and that many other countries, including China, will line up in support of Iran and Russia against Washington.

