Steve Mosher exposed the COVID lab leak a year ago

Fauci, government agencies, Big Tech, and the media are all coming under fire for their knowledge of the lab-leak theory.
Fri Jun 4, 2021 - 12:05 pm EST
June 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — More than a year after he exposed the origins of the coronavirus, and after his article was censored on social media, author and pro-life leader Steve Mosher is now speaking out on the massive cover-up of the lab-leak theory. This comes as Fauci, government agencies, Big Tech, and the media are all coming under fire for their knowledge of this.

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Mosher about this important issue. Besides being a leader in the pro-life movement as president of the Population Research Institute, he is also an expert on China and author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.

Mosher tells me that the purpose of silencing the voices reporting the lab-leak theory by Facebook and other Big Tech companies, “succeeded in the minds of a lot of people.” He says that not not only was he censored, but also news organizations such as LifeSiteNews and the fourth largest newspaper in the United States, the New York Post, were banned and suspended.

But what did Mosher and others expose that drew the fury of the Silicon Valley fact-checkers?

He connected how China’s People’s Liberation Army was involved in experiments at the bioweapons lab Wuhan Institute of Virology that were “not just purely scientific research.” He also highlighted the involvement of Anthony Fauci in not only covering up this information, but even in helping the Wuhan lab with funds, training, and support.

Mosher discusses how he has become frustrated with many government institutions. “I’m very disappointed in our intelligence agencies, which have misled us in various matters over the last couple of years. I’m very disappointed in the FBI. I’m also disappointed in the media.”

He says that we are currently undergoing an information war, where it is important for people to choose wisely which news source to read and trust. “Knowledge is power … and this war, this information war is going to be won or lost in the sharing and understanding of information.”

I encourage all of you to watch or listen to this eye-opening interview.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Comments

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.