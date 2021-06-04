Steve Mosher exposed the COVID lab leak a year ago

June 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — More than a year after he exposed the origins of the coronavirus, and after his article was censored on social media, author and pro-life leader Steve Mosher is now speaking out on the massive cover-up of the lab-leak theory. This comes as Fauci, government agencies, Big Tech, and the media are all coming under fire for their knowledge of this.

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Mosher about this important issue. Besides being a leader in the pro-life movement as president of the Population Research Institute, he is also an expert on China and author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.

Mosher tells me that the purpose of silencing the voices reporting the lab-leak theory by Facebook and other Big Tech companies, “succeeded in the minds of a lot of people.” He says that not not only was he censored, but also news organizations such as LifeSiteNews and the fourth largest newspaper in the United States, the New York Post, were banned and suspended.

But what did Mosher and others expose that drew the fury of the Silicon Valley fact-checkers?

He connected how China’s People’s Liberation Army was involved in experiments at the bioweapons lab Wuhan Institute of Virology that were “not just purely scientific research.” He also highlighted the involvement of Anthony Fauci in not only covering up this information, but even in helping the Wuhan lab with funds, training, and support.

Mosher discusses how he has become frustrated with many government institutions. “I’m very disappointed in our intelligence agencies, which have misled us in various matters over the last couple of years. I’m very disappointed in the FBI. I’m also disappointed in the media.”

He says that we are currently undergoing an information war, where it is important for people to choose wisely which news source to read and trust. “Knowledge is power … and this war, this information war is going to be won or lost in the sharing and understanding of information.”

I encourage all of you to watch or listen to this eye-opening interview.

