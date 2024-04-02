We will never stop child abuse if we don’t stop abortion

As we enter the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, I can’t help but think of all the babies who die in abortions – the ultimate child abuse.

(LifeSiteNews) — Picture this: A man yanks so hard on a child’s arm or leg that it detaches. But he doesn’t stop there. He grabs another limb and pulls it off. And another. And another, until he has detached all four limbs. Yet he’s still not done. To finish this violence, he crushes the baby’s head, assuring her death.

What kind of monster abuses a child in this manner? He’s called an abortionist. And men and women just like him do this thousands of times a day all over the world.

The type of child abuse described above is called a dilation and evacuation abortion, and after the child is torn apart, the doctor must assemble her body parts to make sure he removed them all from the mother.

Yet this is only one kind of abortion. Preborn babies are also killed by the abortion pill regimen, in IVF labs, and through different surgical abortion procedures depending on the age of the baby.

Many turn a blind eye to abortion. Some call it a “right.” But no matter how they skew the facts, abortion takes the life of a living human being every single time.

In our society, instead of communities working together to support and strengthen families, we see politicians and voters speaking more and more about abortion “rights,” tearing down families, redefining and denigrating women, and denying the existence of preborn babies. So as we focus this month on preventing child abuse and strengthening families, it’s only natural that we should include the prevention of abortion.

Some might ask, “Is abortion really preventable?” It is, but only if we as a pro-life community work to change mindsets through education and by taking action.

If we do not educate people about the reality of abortion and what it does to families and society, they will hear only the pro-abortion side that claims it’s just another form of “health care.” They will believe the lies that a baby isn’t actually a baby but “a clump of cells.” They will adopt the mantra that a woman should be able to do whatever she wants with the baby growing in her body.

This is no way to strengthen society and protect children.

The Child Welfare Information Gateway explains that this month and “throughout the year, communities are encouraged to increase awareness about child and family well-being and work together to implement effective strategies that support families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”

Supporting single moms and families and preventing child abuse begins with each of us. We cannot stay silent about abortion. Nor can we say it’s someone else’s problem.

The easiest way to change this culture of death is to rebuild it from the ground up by educating children when they are young. From the time they are small, we must teach them the science of a developing baby. We must help them sustain the wonder they feel when they see a pregnant mother or feel a baby kick. We must help them develop selfless tendencies so that caring for others becomes second nature and the thought of hurting another is anathema.

However, educating children is just one part of our role. We also have the responsibility to educate our friends, family, coworkers, and acquaintances and to donate our time, talent, or treasures to organizations that help pregnant moms.

As St. John Paul II once encouraged, “Never tire of firmly speaking out in defense of life from its conception and do not be deterred from the commitment to defend the dignity of every human person with courageous determination. Christ is with you. Be not afraid!”

Speaking the truth in love and with resolve may not reach those deaf ears the first time or the second time or the one hundred twenty-second time, but Christ tells us to persevere in faith, and so we have trust that our words will make a difference and that our teachings will save lives.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor for over 20 years; 14 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

