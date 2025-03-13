‘Stop compromising!’: Abby Johnson calls out cowardice in the pro-life movement

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Abby Johnson discusses several failures of the American pro-life movement, namely compromising on the issue of abortion and being unprepared for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show from the Bringing America Back to Life Convention is former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson. We discussed several failures of the American pro-life movement, namely compromising on the issue of abortion and being unprepared for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

I began the episode by asking Johnson to explain a remark she made in her convention speech about her strong admiration for the Canadian pro-life movement.

Johnson emphasized that she appreciates how they have consistently refused to compromise on the murder of the unborn and compared this sentiment with the American pro-life movement, which seems to always compromise.

“The pro-life movement in the United States is always willing and ready to compromise on the issue of the murder of our pre-born. I definitely used to be a person that said, ‘Win what you can, get what you can, save as many [lives] as you can.’” Johnson said.

“But I’ve now just really realized over the past few years how terribly inconsistent that is.”

Johnson stressed how difficult it is for people to take seriously a movement that rightly claims abortion is murder but then acts like it’s not murder by constantly compromising.

“It would be like groups that want to abolish the death penalty, but they only think half of death penalty cases should be abolished,” she said. “That would be ridiculous, and they would not get any traction, and no one would take them seriously.”

“Yet that has been the pro-life movement in the United States for decades,” she added. “It’s always willing to compromise, always willing to say, ‘Okay, well, you can murder babies up until this point but not past this point, or in these cases, but not in these cases.”

Johnson questioned whether the country is truly better off after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, highlighting how easy it is to get an abortion even in states where it is supposedly illegal.

“Abortion is up, late-term abortion is at historically high levels, chemical abortion is available in every single state, legally,” she said. “Every pro-life group in the state of Texas and Louisiana and Alabama, all these places where abortion is supposedly illegal, will tell you that no abortions are happening, but that’s a blatant lie.”

“Women are still getting abortions. And I can go online to over 70 websites in the state of Texas and type in my own information or a fake name, fake date of birth, fake last menstrual period,” she added. “I can type in any information I want and tell them ‘I don’t have any money’ and get abortion pills sent to any address I want to for free. That’s the reality of abortion in our country.”

