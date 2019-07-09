Stop cramming LGBT propaganda down the throats of ex-homosexuals and ex-transgenders

BlogsGender, Homosexuality

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 9, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – June, the formerly wonderful month marking the beginning of summer, is now a dreadful 30-day ordeal during which corporate America, news and social media compete to display their “wokeness,” relentlessly force-feeding us LGBT propaganda whether we like it or not.

Many don’t like it. Those of us who formerly lived as gays, lesbians, and transgender men and women are especially appalled by it. The rainbow flag is not an emblem of freedom; it is an offensive symbol of bondage, a bondage that eats away at the souls of men and women who are unable to escape the dark dominion it represents.

Here’s a brief sampling of what Facebook – and many of the companies I now only begrudgingly patronize – tried to cram down my throat day after day during June:

Our hometown Washington Nationals struck out on Facebook Facebook Screenshot

Our Electric Company’s shocking Facebook promotion. Facebook Screenshot

Colgate toothpaste’s ad on Facebook left a bad taste in my mouth. Facebook Screenshot

My home state on Facebook, not really making me feel at home.

Maryland, the “Freestate,” is not free. Facebook Screenshot

The state where I was born on Facebook, beckoning me to vacation there

while disingenuously linking “Pride” with “Freedom.” More accurately,

“This summer, we celebrate bondage and sodomy.” Facebook Screenshot

Philadelphia on Facebook: Where gay Democrat lawmakers

verbally assault elderly women as they pray in front of

Planned Parenthood. Facebook Screenshot

The Smithsonian, whose stated purpose is: “The increase and diffusion of knowledge,”

chooses instead to diffuse LGBT propaganda. Facebook Screenshot

Boeing on Facebook: Promoting gay aircraft. I prefer safe aircraft.

Facebook Screenshot

Magination Press on Facebook: In case I want to indoctrinate

— groom — a child. Facebook Screenshot

Facebook’s rainbow bombarding was endless. Here are just a few more screenshots from my Facebook feed:

Above: Nissan, Swimways, Microsoft, and Ft. Lauderdale, all pridefully displaying their

wokeness on Facebook. Facebook screenshots

Each of these companies, sports teams, and tourist destinations trivialize their corporate identity and diminish their company’s mission by trying to make a big rainbow splash in June.

A common refrain repeated by LGBT activists nowadays is that the Trump administration is trying to “erase us,” for instance, by preventing transgendered individuals from serving in the military.

Interestingly, it is more legitimate to say that corporate giants, mainstream media, and especially social media are trying to “erase” chaste and ex-homosexuals and ex-transgenders. We are an inconvenient truth. They don’t want us to exist, but we do.

A few days before “Pride Month” festivities began, an extraordinarily significant event occurred in Washington, D.C. I was there to witness and report on it:

Ex-homosexual and ex-transgender men and women from around the country descended upon the Nation’s Capital this weekend for the Second Annual “Freedom March,” where they proclaimed the freedom they've found in abandoning homosexual and transgender practices.

During “Pride Month,” our story about these men and women – ignored by mainstream media – was shared on Facebook over one million times and continues to climb, demonstrating the public’s weariness with rainbow pride propaganda. Starved for the truth, the steady saccharine diet of rainbow sprinkles becomes nauseating.

“Look at this! This is Amazing! They say we don’t exist!” declared author and documentary producer M.J. Nixon, a March co-founder, as many gathered for a group picture. About 200 participated this year – a threefold increase over last year.

One testimony after another from the racially diverse group of young people spoke about their personal conversion to Jesus and the freedom they have found from lives dominated by active homosexuality or gender dysphoria.

Wouldn’t it be something if one – just one! – corporation rejected the gaudy rainbow baloney next June and instead promoted the beauty of complementarity? Or of families headed by a mom and a dad? Or the importance of religious liberty?

It probably won’t happen any time soon. Why? Because there is not one large corporation in America – not one! – that does not tremble before the LBGT Juggernaut.

They are complicit not only in erasing former gay and transgendered individuals, they are in the process of erasing marriage, family, and ultimately, Christianity.