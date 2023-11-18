Sts. Peter and Paul are honored as pillars of the Church through the dedication of their basilicas

Thanks to this feast, we can all make together in spirit today the pilgrimage ad limina apostolorum, (to the threshold of the apostles) which our ancestors performed with such fatigue and danger, yet never thought they purchased too dearly its holy joys and blessings.

This inscription stood in letters of gold over the triumphal arch in the ancient Vatican Basilica. (De Rossi, ‘Inscript. Christ,’ t. ii, 345) Never did the Roman genius frame a more magnificent utterance in so few words; never did the greatness of Simon Bar-Jona appear to such advantage on the seven hills. In 1506 the great arch that had looked down upon twelve centuries of prostrate pilgrims fell from old age, and the beautiful inscription perished. But Michelangelo’s lofty dome points out to the city and the world the spot where sleeps the Galilæan fisherman, the successor of the cæsars, the Vicar of Christ, the ruler of the destinies of Rome.

The second glory of the eternal city is the tomb of St. Paul on the Ostian Way. Unlike that of St. Peter, which lies deep down in the Vatican crypt, this tomb is raised to the level of the floor by massive masonry, on which rests the great sarcophagus. This circumstance was ascertained in 1841, when the papal altar was reconstructed. It was evidently to obviate the consequences of inundations from the Tiber that the sarcophagus had thus been raised above the place where Lucina had first laid it. (Legend of St Cornelius, Sept 16)

The pilgrim certainly finds nothing to blame in this arrangement when, on looking through the small opening in the center of the altar, his respectful glance falls upon the marble of the tomb, and he reads these imposing words traced in large characters of Constantine’s period: Paulo Apostolo et Martyri. To Paul Apostle and Martyr. (Gueranger, St Cécile et la société romaine…, Ch 6)

Thus Christian Rome is protected on the north and south by these two citadels. Let us enter into the sentiments of our fathers, when they said of this privileged city: “Peter the door-keeper, sets his holy dwelling at the entrance: who can deny that this city is like heaven? At the other extremity, Paul from his temple guards the walls; Rome lies between the two: here then God dwelleth.” (Inscription on gate of St. Peter, De Rossi, Inscript. ii 99)

The present feast therefore deserves to be more than a local solemnity; its extension to the universal Church is a subject for the world’s gratitude. Thanks to this feast, we can all make together in spirit today the pilgrimage ad limina apostolorum, (to the threshold of the apostles) which our ancestors performed with such fatigue and danger, yet never thought they purchased too dearly its holy joys and blessings.

Heavenly mountains, glittering heights of the new Sion! There are the gates of our true country, the two lights of the immense soul. There Paul’s voice is heard like thunder; there Peter withholds or hurls the bolt. The former opens the hearts of men, the latter opens heaven. Peter is the foundation-stone, Paul the architect of the temple where stands the altar by which God is propitiated. Both together form a single fountain, which pours out its healing and refreshing waters. (Venant. Fortunat. Miscellanea, iii 7)

In the following Lessons the Roman Church gives us her traditions concerning the two basilicas whose dedication feast we are celebrating.

Among the holy places venerated of old by the Christians, those were the most honored and most frequented in which the bodies of the saints were preserved, or some relic or memorial of the martyrs. Chief among these holy places has ever been that part of the Vatican hill which was called the Confession of St. Peter. Christians from all parts of the world flocked thither, as to the rock of the faith and the foundation of the Church, and honored with the greatest reverence and piety the spot hallowed by the sepulcher of the Prince of the Apostles. Hither on the octave day of his baptism, came the emperor Constantine the Great; and taking off his diadem, he prostrated on the ground with many tears. Then taking a hoe and mattock he broke up the earth, of which twelve basket-fulls were taken away in honor of the twelve apostles; and on the site thus marked out, he built the basilica of the Prince of the Apostles. Pope St. Sylvester dedicated it on the fourteenth of the Kalends of December, just as he had consecrated the Lateran church on the fifth of the Ides of November. He erected in it a stone altar which he anointed with chrism, and decreed that thenceforward all altars should be made of stone. The same blessed Sylvester dedicated the basilica of St. Paul the Apostle on the Ostian Way, also magnificently built by the emperor Constantine, who enriched both basilicas with many estates and rich gifts and ornaments. The Vatican basilica, however, began to decay through age; and was rebuilt from its foundations on a more extensive and magnificent scale, through the piety of several pontiffs. It was solemnly dedicated by Urban VIII on this day in the year 1626. In the year 1823 the Ostian basilica was burnt to the ground; but the ruins were repaired and it was rebuilt more splendidly than before, through the unwearied exertions of four popes. Pius IX, seizing the auspicious occasion, when his definition of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the blessed Virgin Mary had drawn an immense number of cardinals and bishops even from distant parts of the Catholic world to Rome, solemnly dedicated this basilica on the tenth of December 1854, assisted and surrounded by this noble gathering of prelates; and he decreed that the anniversary commemoration should be celebrated on this day.

In honor of the holy apostles we gladly borrow from the libraries of our Anglican brethren the following Sequence, sung four centuries ago by the venerable church of York.

SEQUENCE

On this solemn commemoration of the Prince of the Apostles, let the harmony of our loving praise resound in joyous canticles. With him let us also honor the Apostle of the Gentiles, worthy of equal praise; that those whom love united in life, and death itself did not sever, may together receive our homage. Their praise consists in this, that the idolatry of the Roman empire has been destroyed; and in that same Rome the Church has been founded and built up, and rules the world. The Church is founded on Peter’s faith, and strengthened by Paul’s teaching; one holds the key of authority, the other that of knowledge, both for the same work. With Peter for their shepherd and guide, the faithful people rejoice amid the billows of this world; while they grow strong and receive life-giving medicine from Paul’s doctrine. Paul instructs them by his word, Peter opens heaven to believers in the word of life, and what the one preaches the other proves by many miracles. One calls the Jews to salvation, the other the Gentiles ignorant of the way of life; together they direct the called, together they strive lest the enemy should prevail against them. They stand against the highest power of the empire, and incur the penalty, one of the cross, the other of the sword. Thus they suffer death in the same city, on the same day, and together pass to the reward of the just; by their prayer may they deliver us from all evil, and make us companions of the blessed. Amen.

Today let us call to mind and complete the instructions we received on the general feast of the dedication of churches; and let us conclude with the following Sequence, worthy of the pen of Adam of St. Victor, to whom it was long attributed. It sets forth in all the figures once so well known, the great mystery of Christ’s union with the human race, which is expressed in the consecration of Christian temples.

SEQUENCE

How lovely are the tabernacles and courts of the Lord of hosts! So firmly is the temple built by the incomparable architect, that wind and flood and rain instead of shaking strengthen it. Beauteous are its foundations, aptly prefigured by the mysteries of the time of shadows! While Adam sleeps eve comes forth from his side, the first type of an eternal union. The ark, built of wood, preserves Noe, safely sailing through the deluge that destroys the world. Sara, advanced in years, laughs joyously to see herself a mother suckling the child whose name signifies our joy. The servant sent as ambassador drinks from Rebecca’s pitcher, and she waters his camels; then she adorns herself with ear-rings and bracelets, that she may appear as beseems a virgin. The synagogue, wandering away and trusting too much to the letter, is supplanted by Jacob. Many things lie hid from blear-eyed Lia, which are a strength to Rachel the clear-sighted, and give her equal rights. Thamar, long a widow, veils herself on the highway, and gives twin sons to Juda. Moses, in a wicker basket, is found by the maiden as she is bathing. The male lamb being immolated, the Israelites are fed therewith, and are marked with its blood. They cross the Red Sea, whose rushing waves engulf the Egyptians. Here is the urn full of manna; here in the Ark of the Covenant are the ten commandments of the Law. Here are the ornaments of the temple; here the garments of Aaron, and first of them all the Pontiff’s ephod. Bethsabee, widow of Urias, is raised as bride even to share the royal throne, and stands before the king in robes of gold and all variety, even as the daughters of princes. Hither comes the queen of the South, whom Solomon instructs with his divine wisdom; though black, she is beautiful, breathing the fragrance of myrrh and incense and every perfume. These future things foreshadowed thus in figures, the day of grace has revealed to us; let us rest in peace with the Beloved and sing to him, for it is the Nuptial-day. The feast was opened by the clang of trumpets, and closes with the psaltery. Millions of voices hail the Spouse with one same melody, repeating without end: Alleluia! Amen.

This text is taken from The Liturgical Year, authored by Dom Prosper Guéranger (1841-1875). LifeSiteNews is grateful to The Ecu-Men website for making this classic work easily available online.

