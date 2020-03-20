Stuck inside because of coronavirus? Here are 9 pro-life things you can still do

March 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Are you stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic? Here are nine things you can do from home for the pro-life cause.

Write a letter to an unexpectedly pregnant mom

Embrace Grace is an organization that equips churches to serve women facing unplanned pregnancies.

“Through our two discipleship programs, we have 700+ active support groups and 6,000+ women have been empowered to learn how to have hope again,” Embrace Grace explains on its website.

Embrace Grace gives women considering abortion “love boxes” containing, among other gifts, a letter of hope from a stranger. All you need to do is print a template from Embrace Grace’s website, write the letter, and mail it to their headquarters.

Pray the rosary

During these strange times, Luke 21:11 has been on my mind: “And there shall be great earthquakes in divers places and pestilences and famines and terrors from heaven: and there shall be great signs.”

Then there’s this passage in John 10:12: “The hired hand is not the shepherd and does not own the sheep. So when he sees the wolf coming, he abandons the sheep and runs away. Then the wolf attacks the flock and scatters it.” (The entire continent of North America, much of Europe, and other parts of the world are or are about to be without public Masses, ordered by bishops and priests with not much more than a shrug; an “I’m sorry, we know this is difficult” letter; and a reminder about hand-washing.)

Family members typically benefit when you pray the rosary, too. There’s something about the rosary that puts the soul at peace. My husband knows I’m far less crabby after praying a rosary than before.

And in your charity, pray for me, too; it’s been very hard for me not to feel despair during this time.

Learn more about a specific pro-life topic

Time stuck at home can be used to brush up on anti-abortion apologetics, learn about the evils of medical experimentation on embryonic humans, study the case against euthanasia, and educate yourself on the abortion industry.

Here are some resources:

Join LifeSite Connect and talk with like-minded pro-lifers

LifeSite Connect is the social networking app for the pro-life movement.

Listen to these two spiritual conferences

These two talks were given during an Advent retreat but are totally appropriate for Lent and in light of the recent cowardice of so many Church leaders during this uneasy time. These talks focus on the four last things (death, judgment, Heaven, and Hell) and the end times.

Watch or listen to The John-Henry Westen Show

Learn about the coronavirus from China expert Steven Mosher or watch the uplifting conversion story of an award-winning photographer and punk rocker who is now a religious brother on his way to becoming a Catholic priest.

LifeSite also hosts Mother Miriam Live and The Van Maren Show.

Help the elderly

Apparently, the coronavirus is particularly dangerous for old people, whose valuable lives we have a duty to protect. You could offer to bring groceries or other supplies to an elderly person who is self-quarantining, taking proper precautions not to expose him or yourself to germs.

Watch a pro-life movie

This one’s really easy. Here is a list of some pro-life movies, most of which can easily be streamed for free or purchased online.

Also, one of my colleagues has informed me that the 1941 film Blossoms in the Dust has a pro-life message.

The pro-life group Created Equal also has produced an amazing documentary, Abortion: A Doctrine of Demons, showing the connections between abortion and satanism.

