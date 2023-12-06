Another study exposes the transgender medical complex for the horror show it is

(LifeSiteNews) — Last November, the Trudeau government announced their plan to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on transgender “care,” with the medical director of funding recipient Trans Care BC stating – and I’m not making this up – that: “In keeping with Trans Care BC’s strong commitment to inclusion, our team is weaving decolonizing and intersectional approaches into these new resources, providing access to culturally safer information while improving health literacy. The funding allows our team to further support care providers so that they offer culturally safer gender-affirming care.”

I have no idea what “culturally safer” “sex changes,” cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers look like, but I do know that at some point, the transgender medical complex is going to implode. I don’t know what that will look like, exactly; my two primary predictions are that transgender activists are going to try to blame the fallout of their Frankenstein horror show on those of us who have condemned these practices from the beginning, and that parents who facilitated these experiments on their children will be the last defenders of this poisonous ideology. What I do know is that it will implode.

The number of victims of this shameful quackery who are willing to speak out grows daily; and evidence that the “scientific evidence” transgender activists insist buttresses their ideology is piffle does, too. The latest debunking is a very big deal, but you won’t find a mainstream media story on it. From Mary Harrington:

In news that should surprise no one, the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine (SEGM) reports that the supposedly robust evidence base for puberty blockers is not just weak: it fails to replicate. The original Dutch studies on using off-label cancer drugs to halt puberty in gender-confused children claimed doing so afforded modest improvements in mental-wellbeing for some patients. But a newer study, just published, re-analysed existing data to show that for the majority this drug made no improvements to mental health, and around a third actually deteriorated. This underlines what ought to be obvious. Dosing physically healthy kids with an off-label cancer drug with side effects that can include osteoporosis, seizures, cognitive impairment, and sterility is not, as supporters claim, a safe and temporary intervention but a powerful iatrogenic harm. And it’s being pursued despite the evidence for its benefits being at best extremely weak. Why, then, are so many so desperate to forge ahead with these experiments on children? Why don’t people want to know?

That’s a good question. I suspect there are several possible answers to it. Old guard political LGBT allies like Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau simply embrace, with fervor and without question, every new manifestation of the ever-expanding “queer” community. What are the chances that Biden – or even Trudeau – have looked into what “gender-affirming care” is? What are the chances that they have actually asked themselves, or the LGBT activists who hand them their talking points, any tough questions? The answer is likely zero.

Of course, the primary reason that so many people don’t want to know is that they don’t want the LGBT movement to come for them and cancel them and call them horrible names and get them fired. That’s why teachers who are appalled by what is being taught (I’ve spoken to plenty of them) largely keep their head down; that’s why medical professionals who know that this is an unfolding scandal generally try to stay away from the issue entirely; that’s why politicians who know that this is all insanity prefer to stay silent (I’ve spoken to quite a few of them, too). But this scandal is going to break at some point; the truth about so-called “transgender medicine” will be revealed. And then we’re going to be faced by broken young people, scarred and stubbled and surgically mutilated, and we’re going to have to answer that question: Why did so many people simply not want to know?

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











