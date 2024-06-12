Support for homosexual ‘marriage’ declining in the US as more Americans wake up to LGBT agenda

A new Ipsos poll shows Americans’ support for homosexual ‘marriage’ dropped 8 points in just three years, down to 51%, as people increasingly turn against the LGBT colonization of society.

(LifeSiteNews) — Back in March, the Guardian ran a column claiming that a rise in “Christian nationalism” – essentially, Christians engaging in politics but now with a new scary moniker – is responsible for a decline in support for the LGBT agenda. Their headline gave away more than they intended: “Poll shows US public support for LGBTQ+ protections falling for first time since 2015.” The “plus” sign is doing a lot of heavy lifting there – the reality is that many Americans have woken up to the fact that homosexual “marriage,” which was mandated by the Supreme Court in 2015, wasn’t the end goal – not even close.

The poll, by the far-left Public Religion Research Institute, reported that while pro-LGBT sentiment remained broadly strong, there were “warning signs” that this support is slipping, including:

Support for same-sex marriage [sic] slipped from 69% of Americans in 2022 to 67% in 2023.

Support for policies that protect LGBTQ+[-identified] Americans from discrimination in employment, housing and public discrimination fell from 80% in 2022 to 76% in 2023.

Opposition to allowing businesses to refuse services to LGBTQ+[-identified] Americans on religious grounds dropped from 65% of Americans in 2022 to 60% in 2023.

As it turns out, the PRRI poll may have underestimated things a bit. According to the “Ipsos LGBT+ Pride Report 2024,” released this month, support for homosexual “marriage” in the United States has actually plunged to 51% after peaking in 2021. When asked directly about their opinion on same-sex “couples” by Ipsos, 51% supported homosexual “marriage,” 14% supported some other form of legal recognition for same-sex relationships, and 18% supported no legal recognition whatsoever.

The numbers may not seem dramatic, but as Unherd noted: “In 2014, 46% of Ipsos respondents believed gay couples should be allowed to marry. That climbed to 59% by 2021, then dropped to 54% in 2023 and decreased a further three points this year. The post-2021 decline in support has been smaller than the pre-2021 rise, but it has occurred at a much faster rate.” It is not an accident that in 2021, parents began to become aware of the extent to which their children were being indoctrinated into LGBT ideology in schools and the transgender agenda – including “sex changes” for minors – became increasingly clear to people.

Indeed, some homosexual activists have admitted that accepting the “T” alongside “LGB” has likely begun to erode support for the LGBT agenda overall. But there is, of course, more to it than that. The LGBT movement has attempted, with staggering success, to occupy and dominate every aspect of Western culture, from the public schools to public crosswalks. It has become crystal clear to an increasing number of people that their “live and let live” slogan was merely for public consumption – once they gained the cultural power they sought, they had no intention leaving people alone. From churches to bakeries, from florists to classrooms, the rainbow flag is one of colonization.

Indeed, many “moderate” Republicans who initially supported the redefinition of marriage have had second thoughts, with GOP support dropping from 56% to 41% between 2022 and 2023. Nate Hochman posted a thread on X observing that this “makes sense, given that every single conservative fear about gay marriage [sic] came true almost immediately”:

The sharp decline in American support for gay marriage continues to show up in poll after poll. Just last week, a new Ipsos survey found that it had fallen to 51 percent—a striking eight-point drop over just the past few years. https://t.co/isUFZXAlXe pic.twitter.com/vB0Y4oBKID — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 11, 2024

These numbers are encouraging, although I don’t think they indicate a sustained cultural shift, because they are concurrent with skyrocketing identification with LGBT identities amongst Generation Z (a generation that, for some reason, is viewed with optimism by many in the conservative commentariat). These numbers do indicate that polarization is increasing, and that the “middle ground” continues to collapse entirely as people realize that there is no room for moderates on the progressive Left. You get with the sexual revolution and get over your squeamishness or you get out.

Plenty of people, it turns out, are opting for the latter.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











