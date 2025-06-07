Support for traditional family values surges in Alberta

Polling shows the number of Albertans who 'strongly agree' with the importance of traditional family values has grown from 35% to 40% over the past seven years.

(LifeSiteNews) — Immediately after Canada’s recent federal election, the CBC commissioned public opinion research to gauge where Canadians sit on various issues. Its data on Alberta shows that the province is becoming ever more “polarized” — but one encouraging finding stands out: The number of Albertans who “strongly agree” with the importance of traditional family values has grown from 35% to 40% over the past seven years.

The CBC noted that most Albertans see themselves “as political centrists with a slight right skew: On average, they rated themselves at 5.8 out of 10 on this scale.” On the other hand, since 2018, “the number of Albertans who think we’d have fewer problems if there was more emphasis on traditional family values has remained steady, with almost two-thirds of people agreeing with that sentiment,” but “the number of Albertans who strongly agree with the importance of family values has notably grown, from 35 to 40 per cent, over the last seven years.”

An additional 24% of Albertans “somewhat agree” with the statement “Society would have fewer problems if there were more of an emphasis on traditional family values,” while only 15% “somewhat disagree” and 17% “strongly disagree.”

This explains in part why in Alberta, the threatened wave of nonstop activism in response to Premier Danielle Smith’s legislation on parental rights and banning sex change “treatments” for children promptly fizzled. There were a few small rallies, but notably little sustained public opposition; the power of the transgender movement in the prairie province turned out to be a paper tiger, and LGBT activists promptly retreated to friendlier and more familiar territory: the courts. Smith has vowed to use the notwithstanding clause if the courts rule against the legislation.

This new data is encouraging but unsurprising. When Smith, who is not a social conservative, decided to champion the most ambitious anti-gender ideology and pro-parental rights legislation in Canada, it was a clear indication that the United Conservative Party had rock-solid data indicating that a clear majority of Albertans were on her side of the issue. Indeed, at the UCP convention last November, Smith won a staggering 91.5% approval from the membership at one of the largest conventions in the country, singlehandedly proving that fighting LGBT extremism is politically viable.

The CBC focused on growing “polarization” in Alberta but predictably neglected to note a key reason for that: the radical nature of the LGBT agenda in Canada, which has been implemented virtually unopposed across the country over the past decade. It is standard practice in Canadian public schools to hide a child’s “gender identity” from parents if they decide, often as a result of the LGBT programming they are exposed to at schools, to identify as a different gender. Children can be “socially transitioned” and referred to by a different name without parental knowledge. Canadians didn’t vote for these policies. Many did not even know they existed until they found out the hard way.

The LGBT movement, after securing the redefinition of marriage, surged on to the redefinition of … everything. Scarcely a week goes by without a story of students being exposed, by activist educators, to graphic sexual material, including recently in Alberta. Parents who may hold liberal views on LGBT ideology in general are often unenthused to discover that their children are being given materials that include graphic depictions of gay oral sex, for example.

Indeed, the same week the CBC released its data showing a surge in Albertan support for traditional family values, Juno News released an exclusive revealing that in Ontario, Waterloo Region District School Board staff are being trained that the term “family” is “racist” and “harmful,” because it “implies … positions of (male) authority and hierarchy” and “a nuclear family structure — not the same for everyone” as well as “obedience” and “an expectation to prioritize family’s needs and wants, sacrificing personal boundaries.”

That is not, it is safe to say, what normal people think of when they hear the word “family.” Plenty of Canadians are sick of the social engineering going on in public schools. In Alberta, at least, they have a voice.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

