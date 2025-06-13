Supreme Court approved same-sex ‘marriage’ 10 years ago. Where do we go from here?

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is pro-family advocate Peter LaBarbera.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is pro-family advocate Peter LaBarbera. We discussed the effects of the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court ruling a decade later, the influence of the LGBT movement on society, Republicans embracing the LGBT agenda, and more.

I began the episode by asking LaBarbera about the effects of the 2015 Obergefell ruling. He first emphasized that the ruling was the culmination of decades of work by the LGBT movement, with the help of the mainstream media, to frame their perverse agenda as a civil rights issue and normalize homosexuality.

“This liberation movement, as it was called, this gay liberation movement, succeeded essentially through politics assisted by the media of transforming this into a civil rights, human rights issue, which is astonishing,” LaBarbera said. “I think it’s really one of the shams of the 20th century, now into the 21st century. We’ve seen it affecting everything from religion from schooling to (the) youth. We see these astonishing polls now where upwards of 20 percent and higher of young people identify in some way with the LGBT.”

“I think the Obergefell decision gave them that aura of respectability,” he added.

LaBarbera highlighted how another result of the high court’s decision was the dramatic increase in same-sex “couples” adopting children.

“We see now many, many couples, homosexual couples, adopting children and creating intentionally motherless and fatherless homes, which is not analogous to any other situation, be they divorced homes or single-parent (households),” he said. “We can’t equate that to intentionally creating homes that are denying the child either a mother or a father.”

“In addition, giving those children, those captive children, let’s be honest, homosexual activist role models, where homosexual behavior itself is demonstrated as normal to those children,” he added. “In that whole sphere, it’s created the acceptance of that.”

LaBarbera further underscored how, after same-sex “marriage” was legalized, the LGBT movement began more aggressively promoting gender ideology, which he noted may lead to the movement’s downfall.

“Rather than … shutting down and saying, ‘We’ve got gay so-called ‘marriage,’ we’re going to scale back.’ No, they just pushed it further into the trans movement … and then that pushed this entire movement of the gender ideology,” he said.

“Thankfully … I think it was a road too far for most citizens, most normal everyday folks said, ‘No, we cannot countenance boys and girls participating in girls and women’s sports,'” he added. “‘We can’t countenance gender ideology and even gender operations being pushed on minor children.’ And the various aspects of the trans ideology, which have now engendered this tremendous pushback. It’s the first time we’ve ever seen a pushback (against the LGBT movement) this strong.”

To hear more from Peter LaBarbera, tune in to this episode of The John Henry Westen Show.

