Surrogacy is human trafficking, but LGBT activists and the media keep promoting it

Even the European Parliament recognizes surrogacy as a form of trafficking, but homosexuals continue to demand the ability to rent women and purchase children, who will grow up without mothers or fathers by design.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

(LifeSiteNews) — In a key victory for children and the family last June, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected appeals from Italian couples – many of them homosexual – challenging Italy’s ban on surrogacy, which was presented by the media as an “target[ing]” homosexual men “who use it to have children.”

This campaign did not succeed. On April 23, the European Parliament voted to add, as a minimum, the practice of surrogacy to their legal definition of human trafficking. The vote wasn’t even close: 563 in favour, seven against, and 17 abstentions.

It is interesting to observe that the mainstream press perpetually portrays opposition to surrogacy (as well as in vitro fertilization) as an “attack” on the LGBT-identifying people who use these practices to purchase children, though those who oppose these practices object on ethical grounds.

Still, we are treated to ludicrous headlines such as this one, from the BBC: “‘The state says our kids don’t exist’ – how LGBT life is changing in Italy.” The photo is of two middle-aged men holding two infants.

The problem, obviously, is not that the children don’t exist – it is that the mother or mothers have been erased, and that deliberately separating children from their natural mothers so that homosexual couples can purchase them is deliberately facilitating a tragedy. All children need their mothers. Some must go through life motherless, but we once recognized that this was a tragedy – not the desired outcome. LGBT activists and their press allies deliberately miss this point because they want to present their opponents as bigots rather than defend the trafficking of motherless children. But make no mistake: that is what they are doing.

In fact, the press is going so far as to claim that opposition to trafficking in children is contributing to demographic decline. On March 30, CNN published a report with this headline: “Taiwan needs more babies. But conservative traditions are holding back some fertility solutions.” A simple solution, of course, would be to ban abortion or emulate Hungary-style pro-family policies. But those are not the solutions that CNN is interested in.

“For married [sic] Taiwanese men Alan Hung and Danny Huang,” the far-left outlet wrote, “the process of having a biological child together was never easy” – indeed, it is impossible.

“Many of our friends already had their own children, and we also hoped we could show our parental love,” Huang said. But gay men are not allowed to access artificial reproduction tools in Taiwan, so the couple – both university professors in their mid-40s – had to look abroad. First, they spent more than a week at a fertility clinic in Russia, only to find out the procedure couldn’t be completed due to regulatory changes. Later, they found success with a surrogate in the United States – but with a hefty cost in excess of $160,000… Same-sex couples and single women are banned from accessing procedures such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or egg freezing in Taiwan, while surrogacy is outlawed entirely. Now, Chen and others are pushing for a loosening of restrictions, in the face of a shrinking population that threatens not only the economy but also the island’s ability to defend itself against an increasingly assertive China.

To summarize: According to CNN, a ban on a procedure that even the European Parliament defines as human trafficking is one reason that Taiwan is running out of babies, which could facilitate its fall to Communist China. So, what should be done to combat “an increasingly assertive China”? The answer, of course, is to allow homosexual couples to rent women and purchase children, who will grow up without mothers (or, conversely, fathers) – by design.

I’m glad that the Italian government didn’t fall for this gross propaganda; the rare good news out of European Parliament this week is also very welcome news.

Human trafficking is evil. It shouldn’t be difficult to say so.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

