Survivor of Mao’s China: America is undergoing its own Cultural Revolution

Xi Van Fleet, who survived Communist China, discusses the parallels between the Cultural Revolution in her home country and the current Marxist revolution we're seeing in the United States.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show from the Bringing America Back to Life Convention is author Xi Van Fleet, who survived Communist China. We discussed the parallels between the Cultural Revolution in her home country and the current Marxist revolution we’re seeing in the United States.

After opening the episode by briefly recalling some of her experiences growing up in Mao’s China, Van Fleet emphasized that she sees the turning point in the American cultural revolution was in 2020, with the spread of COVID and the lockdowns.

“So I experienced this entire Chinese Cultural Revolution, and so what I saw is happening here. And the turning point, of course, is 2020,” she said. “And so that, to me, it’s the full-blown Marxist cultural revolution that’s taking place in America.”

“And the people in China were cheering, and they said, ‘Oh, look at America, they got their own cultural revolution,’” she added. “They knew it, I know it, because we know history, and we experienced the Cultural Revolution.”

A bit later, Van Fleet dove into how the identity politics we’re currently seeing in America are eerily similar to how the Chinese were divided into classes during Mao’s revolution.

“The hallmark is identity politics. And so everyone gets a label, and that’s what happened to hundreds of millions of Chinese,” she said.

“In most [of] China, we all got a label. And our label is based on our class,” she added. “And you either belong to this red class, which means you are the allies of the revolution, or you belong to the black class, meaning you’re the enemy of the state.”

Then Van Fleet underscored how once the Chinese people were labeled, they became divided into camps and fought each other.

“That’s what [the government] wanted. The Cultural Revolution is really about division, [the] division of Chinese people into ‘them’ and ‘us,’” she said. “And you don’t have to do anything, you don’t have to say anything. You can simply belong to [the] wrong group and then become the enemy of the class.”

“And this is the same thing happening here. Now, they divided Americans into ‘oppressors’ and ‘oppressed,’ which is a term that we [used] all our lives during the Cultural Revolution,” she added.

“So who are the oppressed, and who are the oppressors? Well, they determine [that]. So if you’re white, if you’re male, if you’re straight, if you’re Christian, if you’re middle class, whatever, you are the enemy class.”

I jumped in to emphasize that the very people being labeled “oppressors” are actually the ones being oppressed, to which Van Fleet agreed.

“Same thing in China. They took their land, they took the properties of those people, labeled them ‘oppressor,’ and made their label hereditary,” she said.

“So your properties were gone, your land [was] gone, but you [became] the oppressor forever,” she added. “And your children and children’s children become oppressors. That’s why I see it as this is the Cultural Revolution. … Most Americans have no idea.”

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

