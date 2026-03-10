Swedish pop star Zara Larsson thinks it’s funny to joke about abortion

When a culture accepts abortion, the blood gets everywhere – and it makes all of us crueler and more callous.

(LifeSiteNews) — Swedish pop superstar Zara Larsson went viral last week after making a cruel joke about abortion.

A fan tagged the star in a TikTok video of one of Larsson’s recent shows, writing: “I didn’t know I was pregnant here but at least my baby got to hear Midnight Sun before I aborted it.” Midnight Sun is one of Larsson’s popular songs.

Larsson responded to the video, commenting: “I killed the performance and then you killed it after the performance purrrrrr.”

READ: Trump DOJ asks court to dismiss other states’ lawsuit against FDA abortion pill rules

The comment has since been liked by over 306,000 people.

The video generated thousands of comments, some of them pro-life, but most celebrating the death of the innocent pre-born child with unbelievable callousness and cruelty.

Larsson apparently felt that her joke might have been too brutal, because she made a video attempting to explain herself, insisting that she wasn’t being frivolous. “I’m sorry, that’s funny,” she insisted. She then argued that it was a waste of time to even try to argue with pro-life people, but that she did want to address abortion advocates who condemned her cruelty.

“I actually wanna have a little one-on-one with the people who […] were like, this is not something to joke about,” she said. “I am so pro-choice. I am as pro-choice as the next person, but abortion is a very serious topic, and I just want to know why that is. Why do you feel like abortion is only okay when it’s a very hard decision, when it’s something that women have to struggle with going through, when it’s emotionally or physically painful?”

If abortion is a right, Larsson demanded, then why couldn’t it be celebrated? “Now riddle me that,” she said sarcastically. The performer went on to claim that sex education was necessary in order to address the demand for abortion, and that promiscuity was “human nature” and perfectly fine.

“But also, that doesn’t mean that you have to have a baby because of it,” she added. It is fine to joke about abortion, she concluded, because “it doesn’t have to be taboo.”

The brutal reality is that Zara Larsson is the perfect poster child for the abortion movement. If abortion is a “right,” then she is right that it should be celebrated. If abortion is a good thing, then it is always good – and there is no moral difference between a woman who has one reluctantly and one who jokes about killing her baby on TikTok. If abortion is good, then why not joke about it?

READ: Oregon Democrats block bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortions

But Zara Larsson crowing over the corpse of a baby who was killed shortly after one of her shows triggered a reaction because most people instinctively know that abortion is more than just “healthcare.” The fan who posted the video knew – she used the term “baby,” not “clump of cells” or even “fetus.” Larsson’s sick joke about “killing it,” too, was far more honest than most abortion activists are willing to be.

We were always going to end up here as a culture. When a culture accepts abortion, the blood gets everywhere – and it makes all of us crueler and more callous. The greatest risk of our abortion regime is not that most people might blindly accept that abortion is healthcare – it is that people like Larsson, her adoring fan, and the thousands of commenters who loved the video will admit that abortion kills babies, and think it is funny anyways. That child sacrifice is the price we pay for sex, and that we are willing to pay it.

The real risk is that we would do what we are doing to babies with our eyes wide open. And then, God have mercy on us – for we have become a truly merciless culture.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









