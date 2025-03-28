Take note, conservative supporters, of another sexual assault accusation against Andrew Tate

The internet influencer is alleged to have choked a girlfriend nearly unconscious in the United States.

(LifeSiteNews) — Internet influencer Andrew Tate is facing yet another allegation of sexual assault — this time in the United States.

Bri Stern, one of Tate’s girlfriends, alleges that Tate nearly choked her unconscious during a sexual encounter on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and has filed a police report to that effect. Her description matches the violent Tate modus operandi detailed by other alleged Tate victims. Tate is facing charges of similar alleged crimes — including rape and human trafficking — in Romania and the UK.

According to Stern, Tate began choking her and she begged him to stop, but he persisted, growing more violent as she begged him to stop. At that point, she says, she felt like she was fading into unconsciousness. She documented her injuries after the incident, and subsequently went to the emergency room in New York City, where she was diagnosed as “post-concussive.” Text messages published by TMZ reveal Andrew Tate informing Stern that he was looking forward to beating her.

These allegations are particularly significant in the context of an ongoing debate on the Right about Andrew Tate’s influence, which has been enhanced by several key conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson and Benny Johnson. Tate is one of the most repulsive influencers on the internet; as I noted at First Things earlier this year, he “is a self-professed Muslim who rejects monogamy and promotes polyamory, condemns the nuclear family, has vilely boasted about defiling young Christian girls, and claims that women are incapable of loyalty.”

Tate, who rose to fame as a former kickboxer and made his fortune as a self-professed pimp running a large camgirl operation, has spent “dozens of hours of online … boasting about their webcam operation, their physical abuse of women, their views on women in general, and in-depth investigative reporting detailing, step by step, their grooming tactics — including how to manipulate girls from Christian homes into doing pornography.” The fact that some conservative figures support and defend Tate is truly mindboggling.

Tate claims that the charges against him are part of a vast campaign by “the matrix” to punish him for the influence he wields over young men. His track record of grooming, however, is well-established; I covered his “War Room” operation in depth with an investigator several years ago for The European Conservative.

Tate is denying these new allegations, but it is important to note that he spent years boasting about his predilection for sexual violence. Tate sent voice messages to one of his alleged victims admitting to raping and strangling her. The Romanian indictment contains one disturbing description of Tate allegedly choking a woman with one hand and beating her temple with the other. Indeed, just a few days before the alleged assault took place on March 11, Tate appeared on the Hodgetwins podcast and spoke openly about using force and hitting girlfriends:

A couple days before Andrew Tate is alleged to have sexually assaulted his girlfriend (on March 11th) he openly spoke about “use force” & hitting girlfriends on the @hodgetwins podcast. pic.twitter.com/CKj1dsoqv3 — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) March 27, 2025



The Hodge Twins, incidentally, claim to be both Christian and conservative — but were happy to smile and laugh along with Andrew Tate’s vile sentiments.

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, recently had the travel restrictions imposed on them by the Romanian government while they await trial lifted and traveled to the United States (they have since returned to Romania). Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated an investigation into the Tates due to their long public record of discussing sexual violence and that investigation, contrary to Tate’s claims, is still ongoing.

If the Tates return for another publicity tour, I hope that the influencers who rushed to boost their own viewership by platforming them will think twice — although I suspect that with the latest allegations, they may be less eager to visit the United States.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

