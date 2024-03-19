Target worker’s brilliant swap angers woman who received Bible instead of queer books

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite how ridiculous many aspects of the LGBT movement are, it is often difficult to find anything particularly funny about them — because this is an ascendant cultural movement transforming our institutions and indoctrinating the upcoming generations. There were many very amusing parts of Matt Walsh’s documentary What is a Woman?, to be sure, especially his deadpan interview style — used with particular effect in his discussion of LGBT ideology with African tribespeople:

There are other stories, too. The story of the guy in Alberta who changed his gender on his driver’s license to get lower car insurance rates was pretty hilarious; the story of the guy in Michigan who legally changed his gender and was then furious when his insurance rates went up was even funnier. But my favorite recent story is from The Daily Dot, with the delicious headline: “‘Someone needs to get fired’: Target shopper orders 3 queer books online. They sent a Bible.”

The story is intended to outrage, but I enjoyed it thoroughly. According to The Daily Dot, a TikToker named Liv, who goes by the handle @fooddaddy11, is furious after what she calls an “intentional mix-up” by an unknown employee at the department store chain Target. Liv ordered two books with “queer storylines” via shipping; instead, she received a copy of The Holy Bible. “When I opened my package, I got the Bible,” Liv stated in a TikTok video. “That is what I got. I ordered three queer books. One was an in-store pickup, the other two were supposed to be delivered, and I got the Bible, which should never happen to anybody because it is a freedom of speech and all that type of stuff.”

“Now here’s the fun fact about Target: the person that decided to send this to me — I used to work for Target for three-and-a-half years, I know how ship-from-store and order pickup works,” Liv continued. “You have your Zebra, you scan out a cart, you literally go and you’re basically following this Zebra to the location in the store or warehouse to pick that item, scan it out of the box. Your barcodes have to match to then scan it into the cart to make the order actually happen and process it properly. They went out of their way to deliberately bring out the two books that I wanted to put them to the side and put this in instead.”

TikTok viewers were similarly offended, with many of them chiming in to agree with her assertion that the mix-up was likely intentional — that an employee decided to swap out the “queer books” with a paperback copy of the Bible instead. In a followup video, Liv confirms that she reached out to Target and spoke with customer service, informing them that she would no longer be shopping there. The emails beneath her video were a combination of folks telling her that she had endured something awful and that Target should be held responsible, and people telling her that she should read the Bible and that her receipt of it was a not-so-subtle sign.

I hope she does read it, and I hope whatever Target employee decided to swap out the “queer” books with the Bible doesn’t get fired. I remember years ago there was a large Chapters display of Fifty Shades of Grey under the sign that said “You’ve read 50 Shades … Now You Read” someone had moved all the soft-core porn novel knockoffs and replaced them with Bibles. I thought it was a clever, heartfelt move; I suspect that was this Target employee’s motivation, too. It’s the small things sometimes.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

