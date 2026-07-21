Tate brothers arrested in Miami on 59 charges including child pornography

(LifeSiteNews) — Andrew and Tristan Tate, the world-famous pornographers-turned-influencers, were arrested in Miami on July 18 by U.S. Marshals on a raft of new charges. The brothers, who are facing ongoing criminal investigations in Romania for sex trafficking of minors, rape, money laundering, and witness tampering, now face a total of 59 charges from the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service.

Romanian prosecutors lifted travel restrictions on the Tates in February 2025, and the brothers traveled to Florida by private jet the same month. In March, Andrew Tate’s then-girlfriend Brianna Stern accused him of choking her almost to the point of unconsciousness and beating her badly while threatening to kill her in the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Stern has filed a lawsuit against him.

The July 18 arrest was conducted at the behest of the UK CPS and the Bedfordshire Police, who issued a provisional arrest warrant for extradition. The brothers were in Miami to host a bare-knuckle boxing event. The brothers have stated through their lawyer that they plan to fight extradition to the UK; for the time being, they will remain in custody. Their attorney called the charges “garbage” and insisted that they are innocent.

The new UK charges add to an already sordid list of alleged crimes. In total, Andrew is charged with 10 counts of rape, three accounts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and 19 charges involving indecent pictures of a child and extreme pornography. Tristan is charged with five counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking.

Both brothers have been accused of choking women, sometimes to the point of unconsciousness, before raping them. This modus operandi has been consistently alleged by a large number of women, including Stern and the former conservative influencer Lauren Southern . According to The New York Times , “The document said he repeatedly placed one woman, a webcam performer, in chokeholds until she passed out, then raped her, during an alleged attack at her home in Bedford, England, in 2015.”

Similar allegations have been made against Tristan : “The unsealed complaint against Tristan Tate alleged that he regularly choked, beat and raped a woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship in 2012 and 2013. She told authorities that he regularly choked her to unconsciousness, gave her a black eye and whipped her with a belt on multiple occasions, causing welts and bruises, the complaint said.”

As I detailed in a long investigation in 2023, Andrew Tate’s grooming tactics — including strategies to initiate “reprogramming” on any girl who is Christian and thus morally opposed to doing pornography — are well-documented by Tate himself. The fact that some conservative influencers have defended the Tates is indefensible based not simply on their dozens of criminal charges but based on their own words, their own much-publicized lifestyles, and their own self-confessed glee in perpetrating sexual violence.

As I noted in my series on the Tate brothers for LSN last year , the brothers have been open about their exploitation of women, penchant for sexual violence, and how they amassed a fortune as pimps and pornographers. “I exploit broken society,” Andrew once boasted . “Broken society suits me to the ground. I use it to my advantage absolutely. It’s how I make money with webcam girls. It’s how I have multiple girlfriends. I get away with a bunch of sh*t I shouldn’t get away with.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









