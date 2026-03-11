TED’s new billion-dollar project funds radical abortion activists targeting pro-life countries

TED’s ‘Audiacous Project,’ backed by Bill Gates, is raising millions of dollars for the abortion group Ipas, which works to subvert pro-life laws and increase abortions in conservative nations.

(LifeSiteNews) — The money had to come from somewhere.

The shuttering of USAID did not mean the end of the global abortion movement. But it did set the ghoulish grifters at Planned Parenthood, MSI Reproductive Choices, the Population Council, and Ipas on a frantic quest for new funding.

And now they have found it – in a most unlikely place.

TED is a name that you associate with inspiring talks about technology and the future of humanity. But, it turns out that, among TED’s “ideas worth spreading” is the stale Malthusian myth of overpopulation.

Yes, in the hi-tech future that TED imagines, there will be far fewer human beings around to enjoy these technological advances.

This is not something that you will hear from them in one of their Sunday afternoon lectures. There, sitting in their comfortable chairs on their exquisitely appointed set, they present themselves as the ultimate champions of global progress.

But a close look at their newly announced “Audacious Project” reveals the truth: TED is all in for USAID’s long-time agenda, one that bypasses national sovereignty and expands the killing of the unborn on a global scale.

In fact, TED has just set up a billion-dollar fund for its donors to pursue just such an agenda.

This isn’t some isolated effort; it is part of a coordinated effort to replace the funding gap created by the demise of USAID and keep the abortion machine fueled and running under the cover of private philanthropy.

This effort got started late last year at the International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP2025) in Bogota. There, Big Abortion railed against the Trump administration for defunding their “work.”

To replace lost USAID funding, as we previously reported, they set about building a “shadow USAID” – a centralized, transnational alliance that doesn’t answer to any government or any voter.

At the same time, they began aggressively seeking to keep the abortion machine running under the guise of private philanthropy.

Enter TED and the Audacious Project.

TED is acting as the umbrella organization, brought together a cohort of billionaires, at the forefront of which is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The result is the Audacious Project, which just announced that it was awarding a staggering $1.03 billion to its latest round of grantees. TED claims that these grants are awarded to “accelerate medical breakthroughs” or “save the planet.”

But the inclusion of an organizations like Ipas proves that their version of saving the planet includes the systematic elimination of part of the next generation.

Ipas is not a broad spectrum healthcare provider. It is rather an organization that, from its beginning, has been singularly obsessed with increasing the number of abortions around the world. Over the years, it has distributed millions of hand-held suction abortion machines, each of which could be used to perform up to 25 abortions.

Its current goal, which will be backed by generous funding from the Audacious Project, is to reduce what its calls “unsafe abortion” by 30 percent in 10 “high-need” countries by the year 2040, targeting Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia, as well as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Mexico.

The exact amount that Ipas will receive is a matter of negotiation, but it is clear that they are asking for no less than a third of a billion dollars. Their director in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a Dr. Jean-Claude Mulunda, has said: “A total investment of $350 million is required to reduce unsafe abortion by 30% across 10 countries, including six in sub-Saharan Africa region.”

In Ipas’ upside down world, all illegal abortions are by definition “unsafe.” So when Ipas talks about reducing unsafe abortions, understand that it is really demanding that abortion should be legal for any and all reasons up to birth.

Ipas intends to use part of its TED windfall to lobby for the legalization of abortion in countries with pro-life laws, including Nigeria, Nepal, and Bolivia.

To carry out its plan, Ipas will be recruiting what it calls “natural leaders” – in other words, “front men” – to normalize and promote abortion in local communities throughout the target countries.

You see, it just wouldn’t do to have White faces telling Black and Brown women to stop having children. So, just as Margaret Sanger had her “Negro Project” – Black pastors recruited to spread contraception – so Ipas will have its “natural leaders” to spread abortion.

As the Audacious Project likes to boast, its grantees invest in “systems” rather than just “services.” In Ipas’ case, this means that it is not just helping individual women obtain abortions. It is trying to reprogram entire cultures, and rewrite laws, to convince traditionally pro-life cultures that ending a life is a “reproductive right.”

No matter that its agenda runs contrary to the deeply held religious and pro-life convictions of the people who actually live in these countries. To Ipas and to those funding the Audacious Project, these countries are just “high-need territories” on a map.

Ipas will also be working in these countries to push abortion pills into local pharmacies and into the hands of women themselves in so-called “self-managed” care – so that the destruction of a baby can happen anywhere, anytime and without any medical oversight or follow up.

All of this is cultural imperialism on a grand scale.

The end of USAID has led Big Abortion to become more aggressive overseas, not less. In the past, they had to tamp down their anti-life advocacy for fear of violating the Mexico City Policy, which forbid them from promoting, performing, or lobbying for the legalization of abortion.

Now that they are privately funded, however, the mask is off.

Their small circle of wealthy donors, led by Bill Gates, apparently wants them to even more aggressively push population control on families in the developing world.

Ipas, for one, appears eager to carry out their dictates.

Pro-life groups in the 10 target countries need to be prepared for what is coming as a result of the “Audacious Project” and other private funding.

They will soon be facing ever more radical attempts by Big Abortion to overturn their countries’ pro-life laws and increase the number of abortions.

