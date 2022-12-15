Teenager speaks out after Catholic school suspends him for protesting gender-confused boys in girls’ bathrooms

Join me as I interview Josh Alexander on the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — What if I told you there was a Catholic school that was doing the whole “transgender bathroom” thing, and the girls in that high school were pretty upset and wanted protection in their own bathrooms? They wanted privacy? They wanted to be able to use their bathrooms in peace without boys being in the bathroom?

What if in the school there was one heroic young man willing to speak up for his friends who were young women, and go to the principal on their behalf and ask him, “Can we please give these young ladies their own privacy?”

READ: Ontario Catholic school suspends student for protest against gender-confused boys in female bathrooms

What if the principal said, “Mmm, nah”? But what if the young man said, “You know what, we’re going to do a walkout to insist on this for my friends, these young women”? And what if he were suspended by the principal for doing that? Wouldn’t that be unreal? Imagine if he were a Christian, a non-Catholic Christian, and this happened in a Catholic school. What an insanely upside-down example that would give him about what the Catholic faith is.

Unfortunately, that happened, and we have with us the young man who is now suspended from this Catholic school. His name is Josh Alexander. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

Watch my interview with Josh Alexander below:

Or listen to the audio version here:

