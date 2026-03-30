Thank you – we reached our goal!

As we go into the next quarter, these funds will help sustain LifeSiteNews’ mission to defend life, faith, family, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Thank you!

As we enter Holy Week, this most sacred of weeks, I’m very happy to tell you that we have reached our campaign goal!

This campaign has proven that LifeSiteNews’ amazing supporters will always rise to the occasion in support of Christ the King and the truth.

As we go into the next quarter, these funds will help keep LifeSiteNews’ mission to defend life, faith, family, and freedom alive.

And in the world we are living in, we urgently need these funds.

If you haven’t given yet – or want to give again – we could certainly do with the support. We can still include any gifts given in the total. Just click the link below:

DONATE

The forces of darkness have almost unlimited funds, and they do not need to worry about balancing the books like we do.

The target was based on what we need to maintain operations for the coming quarter – and if we want to expand our battle lines and push even harder, we need to exceed that target.

If you share our vision for a world where CHRIST IS KING, then please give today:

DONATE

Thank you again for your wonderful support. I wish you and your families a very blessed Holy Week, as we enter into the mystery of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection.

Yours in Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews



P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4



PPS: On Palm Sunday, the people of Jerusalem welcome Christ and acclaimed Him as King.

The following days showed that their acclamations were just empty slogans.

LifeSiteNews is the one organization that is unafraid to proclaim this sacred dogma of Christ’s Kingship in its fulness – no matter how it is slandered, cheapened, or obscured today.

Christ must reign, if we hope for peace in this world.

Long live Christ the King!

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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