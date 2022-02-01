The Freedom Convoy has inspired Conservative MPs to take back their party from Erin O’Toole

Now that dozens of Conservative MPs want to remove Erin O’Toole as party leader, the Conservative Party may finally have the momentum to re-establish true conservatism as the bedrock of the party.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative MPs seeking to remove Erin O’Toole from their party’s leadership is a sign that Canadians, inspired by the Freedom Convoy, will no longer stand for milquetoast conservatism.

Unlike the perpetually unsatisfied and constantly morphing left-wing, conservatism is rooted in absolute morality and therefore requires uncrossable lines in the sand or it ceases to remain true conservatism. Now that dozens of Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) have stated they will be holding a vote to try to remove Erin O’Toole as party leader—after the Freedom Convoy further exposed him as a quisling—the Canadian Conservative Party (CPC) may finally have the momentum to re-establish true conservatism as the bedrock of the party.

With the Freedom Convoy currently occupying Ottawa in an effort to thwart the tyranny imposed on Canadians in the name of COVID-19, it has never been clearer that it is not just Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party on the hook for the imposition of the New World Order in their country. In fact, it is increasingly reasonable to state that the so-called conservatives occupying the leadership of the CPC are the real problem. It appears that their only role is to subvert the will of real conservatives and prevent the formation of a genuine resistance in the political realm.

Any number of analogies, whether derived from sports or war, make it plain that a traitor is worse than an adversary. Canadian conservatives expect Trudeau and his minions to act against to all that is moral and true, but for a CPC leader to walk arm-in-arm with them is worse, as he leaves millions of Canadians with no voice and no recourse.

However, the terrain is speeding by since the Freedom Convoy started to gain steam last week. While O’Toole remained silent about the convoy until his MPs pressured him to show at least a modicum of last-minute support for the movement, he continues to distance himself from the group and their reasonable demands. As a result, the call by his own party to boot him from his role as leader comes as a delight to all of freedom-loving Canada.

One of the MPs in support of his removal, Calgary’s Bob Benzen, mentioned O’Toole’s “failure to clearly stand up for the Charter Rights of Canadians during the pandemic” as one of the main reasons he wants to see an end to the ineffectual and traitorous politician’s leadership.

While Benzen is certainly correct, and his letter was beyond refreshing for millions of frustrated Canadians, the move is long overdue. As the Liberal Party has come off its hinges during Trudeau’s seemingly never-ending reign, with its a fanatical support for transgenderism, abortion, and now a full-blown medical-status apartheid, O’Toole has been going along with the radical changes. This has been true ever since his appointment as Conservative Party leader, betraying conservatives and usurping their ability to vote for a party that presents a legitimate opposition to Trudeau.

Since O’Toole became the leader of the CPC, his policies have been nearly indistinguishable from Trudeau’s. He has come out in favor of abortion and of the so-called “conversion therapy ban” that essentially criminalizes the biblical views on sexuality, and has unequivocally supported the installation of the COVID medical surveillance regime.

Now, after tens of thousands of protestors have descended upon the nation’s capital to protest said regime, more and more MPs are finally calling out O’Toole and the COVID narrative that has led to Canadians losing their rights for the past two years.

This presents a massive victory for conservatives who are done being told by their own party that their views – views that have been held by most of society until extremely recent memory – are “unthinkable” or “unacceptable.”

And even as O’Toole hears that as many as 60 of his own members plan to vote him out as leader, he has taken to social media to double down on his radical redefinition of conservatism, calling those who object to his destruction of the CPC as “angry, negative and extreme.”

According to O’Toole, genuine conservatism is a “dead end,” and his method of “inclusion, optimism, ideas and hope,” is the only route for the CPC to take.

Like Trudeau, “inclusion” to O’Toole refers to everything except conservative values, Christian morality, and freedom from medical coercion.

It seems that O’Toole is under the impression that having a Trudeau-style dictatorship is a good thing, as long as it is done under the banner of the Conservative Party and not the Liberal Party, as if the problem conservatives have with the liberals is the color of the party’s signage.

Sorry, Mr. O’Toole, but you are not conservative. You are not even liberal in the true sense of the word. You and Trudeau can continue the charade that you have opposing political beliefs, but not even your own party, let alone the public, is buying it anymore.

Canadians may be calling for an end to Trudeau’s reign as the current Prime Minister, but they are certainly not calling for the start of O’Toole’s.

Follow Jack Jack Bingham is an addiction recovery advocate and author turned Catholic journalist and writer. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Laurentian University and currently resides in Western Canada with his wife and children.

