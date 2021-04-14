The abortion industry has created the very back alleys it so ominously warned about

April 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As LifeSiteNews journalist Calvin Freiburger reported yesterday, the FDA has just reversed a ban on mail-order abortion drugs, eliminating the requirements for in-person consultations or medical supervision. The abortion industry had previously sued the Trump Administration over the ban; the Supreme Court ruled in January that the rule could be upheld. Unsurprisingly, the Biden administration is giving the industry what they want.

Abortion entrepreneurs expecting this move had already swung into action. Abortion on Demand (AOD), a tele-abortion service that plans to provide abortion pills to women in twenty states and the American capital, launched on April 13.

Founder Dr. Jamie Phifer told Marie Claire that the service hopes to make feticide more easily accessible — and at the cheap price of only $239 per abortion. The drugs come with a video call and can be used up to 56 days gestation. Phifer insists that this is “safer than Tylenol.”

In the U.K., widespread use of abortion drugs has resulted in women taking the pills when they are much further along, with at least one woman investigated by police for the murder of a newborn after taking abortion drugs.

This will almost certainly be the case in the United States, as well — with no in-person oversight, women can risk taking abortion pills later in pregnancy. The abortion industry, in their campaign for do-it-yourself at-home abortions, has created the very back alleys it so ominously warned about.

According to the Associated Press, 40% of abortions in the United States are now done with pills. In response, a number of states have taken steps to ban tele-abortions. Montana has passed a law banning them; Ohio did so in 2020; in 2019, the Guttmacher Institute reported that seventeen states had laws restricting tele-abortions.

As the number of people using this abortion method skyrockets, pro-life legislators should prioritize these bans — Dr. Jamie Phifer told Marie Claire that she would not mail abortion drugs into states with these laws for fear of losing her medical license.

Aside from political action, pro-lifers will need to respond to this new abortion landscape at the grassroots. The Ohio-based pro-life organization Created Equal has put photos of tiny babies killed by the abortion pill onto signs and put them on public display to great effect. This is a very successful strategy, forcing the public to face the children killed by this so-called “medication.”

I’ve written before that the growing prevalence of the abortion pill brings a new aspect to the abortion debate that has been rare before now: Women coming face to face with their aborted children. At abortion clinics, the staff is careful to ensure that the woman never sees the remains of her child. An at-home abortion, however, can result in the mother seeing her dead baby. There are already heartbreaking stories of women realizing, as they stared at their aborted baby, the truth of what they had done that the industry could no longer hide from them.

Live Action has also been doing incredible work on the abortion pill, producing an 85-page investigation into the dangers that RU-486 poses to both mother and child. This information should be spread far and wide to push back against the narrative of abortion dealers such as Jamie Phifer, who claim that these dangerous (and quite literally lethal) drugs are safer than Tylenol or other common medications. Pregnancy is not a disease; abortion pills are not medication.

It is also essential that pro-lifers reach people with the fact that it is possible to reverse a pill abortion once it has begun. Some time ago, I interviewed Dr. Matthew Harrison, one of the pioneers of the abortion pill reversal method, on my podcast. Dr. Harrison detailed how this simple procedure can be done, and shared stories of children saved by this life-saving method.

Women need to know that even if they have begun the process, it may not be too late. Abortion activists are furious with this procedure — Open Democracy has even begun a series of “stings” to “out” and shame doctors willing to facilitate an abortion pill reversal.

Pro-lifers must do everything in our power to expose the carnage as it spreads. We must ensure that everyone hears the stories of those poor babies born alive after at-home abortions who were then killed or died; we must show people the truth about what these chemicals do to children in the womb; we must share the life-saving information that the poison can potentially be reversed. As the abortion industry shifts from the clinic to the mailbox, women will be seeing the children they killed face to face. We must meet them where they are with the truth.