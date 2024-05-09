The Antichrist will try to convince the world he is the true Messiah

On this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, we're going to see what Catholic theologians and mystics have expected from the false religion which the Antichrist will force on the world at the expense of the Catholic faith.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the previous episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, we were looking at what Catholic authorities expect to see from the Antichrist – and how similar this is to what some Jewish groups expect to see from their earthly Messiah.

In this part, we’re going to look at what both groups expect to be the religious system imposed by these respective figures – and to me they sound like the very same thing, but I’m going to let you decide for yourself.

We’re going to see what Catholic theologians and mystics have expected from the false religion which the Antichrist will force on the world at the expense of the Catholic faith – and how this false religion is actually already spreading across the world today.

We cover a lot of ground in this video and the previous one – I told you that it was going to be a deep dive.

We see that the spread of naturalism in the public and private spheres is a key means of preparing the world for the Antichrist – and for the Moshiach – who appear to be the same person.

This naturalism is the air we breathe today. It’s present in the conservative and even the Catholic world.

There’s a constant temptation to adopt terms like “Judeo-Christian values” and to focus on what supposedly unites us – in other words, making a virtue of long term political alliances with those of all faiths and none, and making a virtue of advancing the common good without regard for Christ or the supernatural order – as if it doesn’t matter if we set them aside.

We have to work with who we have to work with. But it’s a delicate line, and it’s easy to start treating temporary pragmatic alliances like this as if they’re normal.

Even if we do this in defense of conservative values, it is, more or less, adopting the principals of naturalism, Freemasonry, and – it seems – preparing the way for the Antichrist and earthly Moshiach.

Pope St. Pius X wrote about this kind of naturalist political work in the early 20th century. He said of it:

The great movement of apostasy being organized in every country for the establishment of a One-World Church which shall have neither dogmas, nor hierarchy, neither discipline for the mind, nor curb for the passions.

On the contrary, we need to proclaim the Kingship of Christ over society, and the absolute sovereignty of the supernatural order.

For all this and much more, tune in to tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. For further reading, click any of the links below.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

