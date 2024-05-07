The Antichrist’s false religion is already here and being spread worldwide

The idea of being good without Christ is the central assumption of a little-known but growing religion – which may be destined to sweep the world in the early stages of the Antichrist’s horrible reign.

(LifeSiteNews) — Welcome back to the second part of “Everything you need to know about Catholic teaching on the Antichrist.” If you missed the first part, click here.

Can man be good without Christ?

Over the last few centuries, the possibility of “being good without Christ” has been a cherished idea of all sorts of anti-Christian groups.

It’s the idea of the Enlightenment, the French Revolution, Freemasonry, Communism – and, in our day, modernism and the advocates of inter-religious dialogue.

And all these ideas converge together in this idea of being good without Christ, which is the central assumption of a little-known but growing religion – which may be destined to sweep the world in the early stages of the Antichrist’s horrible reign.

It’s promoters are already in high places today.

You’re going to want to stick around for this one. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

