The battle for faith, family, and freedom is nothing short of spiritual warfare

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Yesterday’s stories brought us a mix of the truly inspiring and the deeply concerning – reminders of the spiritual battle we face in our time.

First, we mourn the passing of a true pro-life hero, Monsignor Philip Reilly. For decades, his courageous witness on the streets of America saved countless lives from the tragedy of abortion. His selfless sacrifices and unwavering faith inspired a movement, leaving behind a legacy that calls us all to greater courage. While we grieve this loss, we pray that heaven rejoices in welcoming a giant of the pro-life cause. Please join us in praying for his eternal rest.

On the world stage, Vladimir Putin has accused Joe Biden of escalating the war in Ukraine –another sobering development as the outgoing U.S. president continues to sow discord even in his final days.

Meanwhile, a rare bright spot in popular culture: Apple’s latest ad surprisingly offers fathers a more balanced and positive portrayal – a small yet significant departure from the usual disdain shown by Hollywood and Big Tech.

Closer to home, we report on the shocking story of a Canadian doctor who exploited students to maximize profits from administering COVID vaccines. Her scheme unraveled, and now she’s been ordered to repay over $600,000 – proof that dishonesty, no matter how institutionalized, will eventually be exposed.

On a more cultural note, Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris – an event filled with historic and spiritual significance. Pope Francis, however, has declined to attend.

Lastly, we’ve officially launched our annual Christmas campaign, and we humbly ask for your prayers and support during this critical time. As LifeSiteNews grows, your generosity enables us to continue standing for truth in a world often hostile to it. If you feel called to give, you can do so here: give.lifesitenews.com

May God bless you and your loved ones abundantly this Advent season. Thank you for your faithfulness and for standing with us in defense of life, family, and faith.

