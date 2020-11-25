The brave new world of transhumanism: Humans fused with technology

November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – I spoke with Dr. Miklos Lukacs de Pereny on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. He is an expert in the fields of science and technology, as a research professor of science and technology policy at Universidad San Martin in Deportes in Peru. Dr. Lukacs has warned about a plan to create a pure dystopian nightmare, a Brave New World, in which technology is directly fused with the human person to completely redefine and reconfigure the human condition, or in a word: transhumanism.

Transhumanism is both an ideology and a cultural movement. It is defined as enhancing the human nature and condition through the use or application of science and technology. Essentially, it is technology to enhance ourselves, to become super-human. We have seen these aspirations all throughout human history, but with the technological advancements we have today, it begins to become something out of a sci-fi book.

Dr. Lukacs talks about the very near reality of blurring the barriers between organic chemistry, the chemistry of life, and inorganic chemistry and the creation of new forms of life material. He states that transhumanists “mouths are watering right now because they can see that there are technical possibilities to make their dreams come true.” This next phase of technological advancements would be part of this Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is literally, as they say, a transformative revolution, not just in terms of the tools that you will use to modify your environment, but for the first time in human history to modify human beings themselves.”

The information in this episode is extremely important for all Christians to understand how this technology will push us into the very dystopian reality of Orwell’s 1984.