The carnage wrought by the global abortion industry means pro-lifers have a tall hill to climb in 2022

(LifeSiteNews) — On December 30, 2020, abortion was legalized in Argentina after a years-long battle in which pro-life activists mobilized in the millions and averted disaster several times before a new left-wing president ramrodded his feticide agenda through. Abortion activists everywhere hailed the fall of Argentina as a great moment and predicted that other South American countries would swiftly follow suit. On that prediction, thankfully, they were wrong.

Now, the numbers for Argentina’s first year of legal abortion have been released, and it is a bloody butcher’s bill. Over 1,200 hospitals and health centers offered so-called abortion services, performing 32,758 baby killings. Abortion pills are also proliferating widely, with 46,283 boxes of 12 pills each delivered to centers in 2021, up from 18,650 in 2020. Just as in Ireland, abortion legalization has sent the abortion rate through the roof.

In a world panicked by a pandemic and the government responses to it, many people forgot about the fate of millions of pre-born children in the womb. According to Worldometer, a reference website that tracks major world statistics, 42.6 million children were killed in the womb by noon on December 31, 2021. In contrast, 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, 1.7 million of HIV/AIDs, and 1 million from suicide. Abortion accounted for 42% of all deaths in 2021.

If we were to give each of these children a single moment of remembrance, we would have to be silent for over eighty years.

If most of these children were aborted around 12 weeks of age, when they are about 6 centimeters long, then to lay their corpses head to foot, one by one, the line of tiny dead children would stretch more than 2,800 kilometres.

We collectively killed more human beings in one year than live in Canada, or Iraq, or Afghanistan, or Peru, or Greece, or Portugal, or dozens of other countries. The scale of the carnage is staggering to consider.

The international pro-life movement enters 2022 in a difficult position. As Manuela Steiner of ProLife Europe mentioned on the podcast recently, abortion activists have taken advantage of the pandemic far more effectively than pro-lifers have. Abortion activists are pushing to keep “do-it-yourself” at home abortions as the new norm in the United Kingdom; laws banning the advertising of abortion are being removed in Germany, with decriminalization likely to follow; there has been a massive push to make abortion pills ubiquitous everywhere.

On the other hand, many South American countries are still holding firm, with nations like Honduras passing “Shield Against Abortion” laws to ensure that the sorts of shenanigans that occurred in Argentina cannot occur in their countries, too; Malta is still holding out, and President George Vella has promised to resign rather than accept abortion legalization; and, most encouragingly, many of the signs indicate that 2022 may finally be the year when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending decades of struggle over the most infamous ruling since the Dredd Scott decision.

Earlier this week was the one-year anniversary of Joe Scheidler’s death. He was a great man — the “Godfather of the Pro-Life Movement” who committed his life to saving children from abortion. While surveying the abortion numbers and the setbacks of 2021, I thought of his steadfastness in the face of great obstacles, and remembered his challenge to everyone, everywhere, all the time: “Do something pro-life every day.”

These are fearful and challenging times, but nobody is more at risk of losing everything than children in the womb, targeted by a voracious abortion industry and progressive politicians using a pandemic to check off their entire bloody checklist under the cover of chaos. So let’s remember to follow Joe’s advice, and do something pro-life every day. The babies still need us.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

