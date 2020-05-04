The China Virus was engineered in the Wuhan lab

May 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Shi Zhengli, known as China’s batwoman, was in the business of creating new and deadly coronaviruses.

Some of her work she published in scholarly journals, such as her 2008 article in the Journal of Virology. There she described how she and her team were taking harmless coronaviruses from horseshoe bats and then genetically engineering them to be able to infect human beings just like the original SARS virus does.

But some of her research in her lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology she kept secret.

By 2013 she had isolated the bat coronavirus now known as RaTG-13 and was using it for Gain-of-Function research. The results of this research were not published, although Communist leaders, like Maj. Gen. Chen Wei, were undoubtedly briefed on it. We may never know how many times, or how many ways, she tried to “enhance” it to make it even more infectious and deadly than it was in its natural state. But, at the end of the day, she managed to create, in her lab, a dangerously infectious pathogen.

Using her secret bat coronavirus as the “backbone,” she had inserted a receptor binding domain (RBD) from another coronavirus to make it more infectious. It was another Chinese virologist, Dr. Yong-Zhen Zhang, who first pointed out that this RBD was an exact genetic match with the RBD from another known Pangolin (anteater) coronavirus. (The Chinese government has since imposed strict controls on what can be published.)

The scientific name of the resulting chimera coronavirus is SARS-CoV-2, but it is known to the world—correctly–as the China Virus.

The worst fear of many scientists, that Gain-of-Function research would create a “Pathogen of Pandemic Potential,” or PPP, had been realized. But because Dr. Shi had kept her reckless lab experiments secret, the world had no idea that such a dangerous man-made virus even existed.

A virus as infectious as SARS-CoV-2 would have required the strict adherence to the rigorous safety protocols of a BSL-4 “high containment” lab to stay contained. But so lax was the training and the practices of the WIV that even the World Health Organization (!) refused to grant it certification. The lab was an accident waiting to happen. Sometime in the fall of 2019, it did. A lab worker became infected, either from handling an infected animal or from handling the coronavirus isolate directly.

From there the China Virus spread like wildfire through the densely populated city of Wuhan. By late December 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology was growing desperate to cover up its complicity. They had never divulged the genome of the original 2013 bat coronavirus to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the customary repository for such information. What if it were traced back to their lab? What were they to do?

They finally decided they had no choice but to register their virus with the NCBI under the name of RaTG-13, but to add a few intentional mis-codings. That way they could plausibly deny that their virus was the “backbone” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The registration took place on January 27, 2020, seven years after they had first isolated it. By then the epidemic in China had been spread to the rest of the world.

By now the original samples of RaTG-13, along with the original research records, have been destroyed. Dr. Shi Zhengli has assured the world that she has carefully checked all of the genomic sequences in her lab and not a single one of them matched the new SARS-CoV-2. She insists that her lab had nothing to do with the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The truth is that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had everything to do with it.

So did the Chinese Communist Party, which was undoubtedly directing and funding Dr. Shi’s research the entire time, and is now desperate to cover up its culpability from an angry world.