The Church and the world are in crisis. Help us fight for life, faith and freedom today!

As politicians, media, and Church leaders sow confusion, you can help us proclaim Christ the King, urging society to return to God’s truth and peace.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

The Church is in crisis. The world is at war.

Every day the threats to our families grow…

And in times like these it can be difficult to know who to trust.

Cardinals and bishops teach heresy, politicians betray their country, and the mainstream media lies to us. Doctors kill, educators deceive, and clergy lead souls to Hell.

Everywhere the right order of things has been turned upside down.

Meanwhile, the rest of us must try to earn a living, raise our families, and get our children to heaven – without the help of those who should be on our side.

At times we may be tempted to despair…

But we are never alone, never abandoned.

There is one who is always by our side, and He has a message for us:

Do not be afraid, I have bought thee for myself and given thee the name thou bearest: thou belongest to me. (Is 43:1)

Jesus Christ is the solution to all the problems of our world.

He is the only solution, and His deliverance is sure.

He has told us what we need to do.

His Vicar on Earth, Pope Pius XI, taught:

When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony.

That’s why LifeSiteNews is proclaiming Christ’s Kingship across the United States of America.

When mankind returns to Christ the King, society will be transformed.

Babies will be cherished and protected, families and communities will flourish, and the grace of God will transform hearts and prepare souls for eternal life.

To advance Our Lord’s reign over society, LifeSiteNews wants Christ the King billboards in every U.S. state, as well as in key locations in Canada and Europe.

Our billboards have already been viewed around 15 million times in eight states: Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and New Jersey.

Every time a billboard is seen we reach a soul for whom Christ died, and over whose soul He wishes to establish His reign of love.

It’s time for the whole world to be called back to the loving rule of our Savior.

Dear friends, mankind’s apostasy has gone on long enough.

Its consequences are seen everywhere: innocent babies murdered; families and communities destroyed; crime rampant; vice triumphant; and lives filled with anguish and despair.

Worst of all, men and women die every day without the grace of God and enter immediately into the eternal sufferings of Hell.

But there is a solution to this evil.

And you and I have an important part to play.

You can take part in our proclamation of the Kingship of Jesus Christ in the United States – and around the world – by donating to our Spring Campaign today.

It isn’t only our billboards which are bringing Christ’s reign closer.

Your donation to our Spring Campaign will make sure we can continue reporting on global news from a truly Catholic perspective.

LifeSiteNews is fearless. Our investigative journalism exposes evils and tells the stories the mainstream media won’t touch.

We expose corruption in the Vatican, and in government, that others pass over in silence.

At LifeSiteNews we are motivated by love for Christ, and for the innocents He loves so much: unborn babies at risk of abortion, children in danger of abuse, and vulnerable people threatened with euthanasia, war, and other evils inflicted by political elites.

Will you donate today to keep the truth online?

LifeSiteNews is feared by powerful people because we expose their crimes and tell the truths they want to hide.

That’s why we come under constant attack from bad actors who want to bring us down.

They hate that we are completely free from their control.

We don’t accept money from big business, big government, or big finance.

This keeps us independent, but it also means we must raise every dollar, pound, and euro, from faithful pro-life men and women like you.

To keep LifeSiteNews online over the next quarter we must raise $600,000 during this campaign.

Dear readers, the crisis our world faces is worse than most people realize.

Powerful forces are working to construct a new global order – a world without God – which will usher in a new era of violence and death.

We need the Church to fight these foes – as she always does – but her witness is now in danger of being eclipsed.

Corrupt and heretical prelates are striving to build a new “Synodal Church” in opposition to the Church founded by Jesus Christ.

And while politicians and prelates rush to betray Christ, it is the innocent and vulnerable who suffer most.

The Epstein files gave us a glimpse of the unimaginable horrors being inflicted on children, born and unborn.

Friends, it is time for the world order to be remade.

Everything must be restored in Jesus Christ.

That’s why I ask you to support the mission of LifeSiteNews today.

Our Lord has given us the remedy. Let us put it into action.

We must raise another $580,000 before the end of this campaign.

Please help us honor Jesus Christ today.

Thank you for serving the cause of truth,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. Our enemies are strong, but compared to God they are nothing.

Our enemies are wealthy, but they don’t have the spiritual goods that truly matter.

We don’t need their billions to do our work, but we do need to keep LifeSiteNews online.

This campaign must raise another $580,000. Please help us meet that goal today.

Viva Cristo Rey!

