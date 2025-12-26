The Church begins Christmas celebrations remembering the blood of the martyrs

Will you help us witness to the truth?

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

I pray you had a joyful and blessed Christmas Day celebrating Our Lord’s birth.

Each year, I am always struck that the day after Christmas is a day of blood.

Today, on the Feast of St. Stephen, we remember the Church’s first martyr – an outstanding example of faith, forgiveness, and courage in the face of persecution.

And in a few days, we will celebrate the feast of the Holy Innocents – the little babies and toddlers of Bethlehem who were slain at the command of the wicked tyrant Herod.

How long before we – all of us, including YOU – could be called to shed our own blood in witness to Christ, as well as life, faith, family, and freedom?

As St. Stephen was on the verge of death, stoned mercilessly for proclaiming the Gospel, he cried out:

“Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”

What a profound example of forgiveness and trust in Christ.

At LifeSiteNews, we proclaim the truth of the Gospel – and we aim to do so with the same courage and conviction as St. Stephen – to millions around the world.

That might be why 2025 was such a tumultuous year not just for the Church, but also for LifeSiteNews.

Bad actors tried to take LifeSiteNews down – and if they had succeeded, they would have shut down your access to faithful Catholic journalism.

Truth-based journalism, rather than that based on narratives and agendas, is always a threat to the powerful.

But God, His Holy Mother – and your prayers and support – saw us through.

Our Christmas Campaign helped us raise 90% of what we need for 2026.

Unfortunately we still have a shortfall of 10%

If we cannot make up that shortfall before the clock strikes twelve on New Years Day, we could be forced to…

Cut our Vatican reporting and the Rome Life Forum in 2026.

our Vatican reporting and the Rome Life Forum in 2026. Cut our investigative Catholic coverage at the very moment the Church needs it most.

our investigative Catholic coverage at the very moment the Church needs it most. Cut our pro-life, pro-family team.

our pro-life, pro-family team. Cut our video coverage and analysis of domestic and international threats of tyranny and war.

Although we have not yet been called to shed our blood in witness to Christ and His law, you can witness to His truth today.

If you haven’t already, please consider donating $50 or $100 or $250 or $1,000 or $10,000 – or any amount you can afford – today:

DONATE TODAY

For our friends in the U.S., your gift is tax-deductible and year-end giving to LifeSiteNews may also provide other tax benefits.

Thank you for your generosity and prayers. Together, let us continue to proclaim Christ to the world, even to the point of shedding our blood, if He calls us to do so.

May God bless you and your loved ones this Christmas season.

In Christ and His beloved Mother,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media



P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (800) 775-7009.

But please send your checks SOON. If you postmark your check before December 31, our generous benefactor will have them included in the DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT matching gift opportunity.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4



P.P.S. If you’re in the U.S., you have until 23:59 next WEDNESDAY – New Year’s Eve – to help us secure our operations, and to maximize the impact your gift will have on your tax bill.

If you want LifeSiteNews to continue defending the faith, exposing heresy, and warning the world of the catastrophic effects of abortion, euthanasia, the trans-agenda – as well as assaults on our faith, family, and freedom – then don’t delay and let it be forgotten.

Please give today!

U.S. Only: Make a Final Tax-Deductible Gift for 2025!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











