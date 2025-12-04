The crisis in Rome is deepening. We must fight the good fight

LifeSiteNews is committed to not abandon Rome, and we will not abandon our uncompromising Catholic coverage in defense of the faith and the natural moral law.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Dear pro-life friends,

I am writing to you today from Rome itself.

The Eternal City – and right now, the most dangerous battleground for the soul of the Church.

You can feel it in the air.

Confusion is spreading. The truth is attacked.

The faithful are pushed aside, while sins that cry to heaven for vengeance are welcomed into St Peter’s Basilica. And those who seek to dismantle Catholic doctrine are working openly, confidently, and without fear of resistance.

That is why LifeSiteNews must be right here in Rome.

Because Rome is where the fight is happening. And our presence here is under threat.

Before I explain why, let me share the latest shocking scandal of what we’re up against.

The new Marian decree: A warning shot

Just weeks ago, the Vatican issued a doctrinal note rejecting the Marian titles “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix of All Graces” – titles grounded in centuries of Catholic devotion, theology, and liturgical life.

This note, approved personally by Leo XIV, didn’t merely “discourage” these titles. It framed them as theologically unhelpful, confusing, and even “always inappropriate.”

The Vatican has no room at the inn for the Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of All Graces. It is sending her away, just as she was once sent to find what comfort she could in a stable, with the farm animals.

Satan, who knows that he will be crushed under Our Lady’s immaculate heel, must have been laughing when that document was published.

At the time, Father Dave Nix told LifeSiteNews: “The modernists despise Mary.”

This is how modernists operate:

Silence the truths that offend them.

Rewrite the faith through ambiguous language and “practical” or “pastoral” steps.

And marginalize anyone who refuses to comply.

We’re seeing all this unfold before our eyes.

I’ll be frank: they’re coming for your faith and the faith of your children.

And it is happening right here, in the Eternal City where LifeSiteNews is standing between them and you, and fighting to keep its foothold.

The Rome Life Forum is under pressure

I was here on the ground for the conclave that elected Robert Cardinal Prevost in May – and, in a video walking through the streets of Rome, we were one of the first outlets to raise the alarm about what is now undeniable to everyone.

I’m here right now at LifeSiteNews’ Rome Life Forum – a gathering that has, for over a decade, upheld Catholic truth in the very city where truth is being attacked.

The catastrophic loss of faith in the 20th century happened, in part, because the Catholic in the pew had less access to the truth of what was happening in Rome – leaving them at the mercy of the Judas Priests who dismantled the religion in which they’d grown up.

We’re not going to let that happen again.

In the last few decades, all that has changed: thanks to internet outlets like LifeSiteNews, Catholics can know what is happening, arm themselves against the machinations of the modernists, and fight back against error with the truth.

LifeSiteNews has committed to keeping the Forum free, because at a time of confusion and despair, faithful Catholics need clarity. But the costs are heavy, and the stakes higher than ever.

The Rome Life Forum matters. Here’s why:

2017: Cardinal Caffarra revealed Sr. Lucy of Fatima’s message at the Rome Life Forum, that we are living the final battle for marriage and the family.

revealed Sr. Lucy of Fatima’s message at the Rome Life Forum, that we are living the final battle for marriage and the family. 2018: Archbishop Viganò listened as Bishop Schneider and I urged bishops to take action – and just months later, he published his bombshell testimony on McCarrick.

listened as Bishop Schneider and I urged bishops to take action – and just months later, he published his bombshell testimony on McCarrick. 2023: Bishop Strickland made headlines worldwide, warning about Pope Francis and against the Synod on Synodality. Days later, Francis removed him from his diocese.

The bad actors in the Vatican know we are here. And they are not happy about it.

None of this is a surprise

For years, LifeSiteNews maintained a full-time thorn in the side of the bad actors.

We’ve asked the hard questions, and held the powerful to account.

LifeSiteNews reporters have…

Reported on every major event in Rome since the start of the Synod on the Family in 2015, to the conclave in May, up to this very moment.

since the start of the Synod on the Family in 2015, to the conclave in May, up to this very moment. Broken major Vatican stories , and made LifeSiteNews the go-to source for all Church news – including the recent documents about Our Lady, monogamy, and the Filioque.

, and made LifeSiteNews the go-to source for all Church news – including the recent documents about Our Lady, monogamy, and the Filioque. Directly questioned Pope Francis about suppressing the Latin Mass – only to receive a cold dismissal: “Read the motu proprio; everything is there.”

about suppressing the Latin Mass – only to receive a cold dismissal: “Read the motu proprio; everything is there.” Held prelates to account about Vatican policies – even if they become visibly irritated when they realize that they’re speaking to a LifeSiteNews journalist. Some have told us off face to face, and others threatened us with lawsuits – but most just give the cold shoulder.

This presence must continue. Rome is where decisions are made, and where the truth is being daily trampled underfoot.

And right now, we are at risk of losing our Rome presence entirely.

The crisis you need to know about

I need to be completely honest with you.

I just got off the phone with our chief financial officer, and you deserve to know the truth.

Since the turmoil and attempted coup at LifeSiteNews in July, we have suffered a catastrophic loss of income – which we need to keep the lights on month after month.

The loss of donations, and other costs incurred since July 2025, amounts to more than $1.4 million.

Our enemies are hoping that this loss will prove fatal.

And without immediate support from readers like you, our Rome operations – the Rome Life Forum, daily coverage, investigations… everything – are in real danger.

Our finance director has run the numbers.

To keep LifeSiteNews standing for the coming year, including here in Rome, we must raise $1,000,000 – fast.

If we fail:

Rome Life Forum will be forced to cut speakers in future – or worse, be cancelled altogether.

Our investigative Catholic coverage will shrink at the very moment the Church needs it most.

Our physical presence in Rome could collapse entirely.

That is precisely what the modernists want.

And this is where you come in.

Your support right now will determine whether we can hold the line in Rome.

$500 keeps our Rome reporting live, and strengthens our coverage of Vatican news and doctrinal demolition.

keeps our Rome reporting live, and strengthens our coverage of Vatican news and doctrinal demolition. $1,000 protects the Rome Life Forum from cuts.

protects the Rome Life Forum from cuts. $5,000 or more makes our continued presence in Rome possible.

If you believe Christians deserve the truth – even when ruthless forces want it silenced – please act now:

Generous donations of $50 and $100 and $250 are the backbone of LifeSiteNews’ work, defending life, faith, family, and freedom.

They can make the difference between the truth being proclaimed – and the truth being suppressed.

And that can make the difference between our children keeping the faith, and being saved – or losing it, and being lost forever.

Sacrificial gifts of $500 and $1,000 and $10,000 can help us build even stronger walls of defense for the beauty of the Christian religion.

They’ve saved LifeSiteNews’ mission in the past – and they can do so again.

The battle is here. The time is now.

While Marian devotion is being diluted, the Traditional Latin Mass suppressed, LGBT pilgrimages being invited into the holy basilicas of Rome, and faithful priests and bishops are being sidelined…

… LifeSiteNews is still here.

We will not abandon Rome, and we will not abandon our uncompromising Catholic coverage in defense of the faith and the natural moral law.

But we cannot remain without you.

Will you give $50 today to support our faith-saving Catholic coverage?

Yours in the fight for truth,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief, LifeSiteNews



P.S. I’ll be blunt. If we fail to raise the $1,000,000 needed to secure our operations, the consequences are immediate.

Our presence in Rome will evaporate,

Our operations will wither,

Our dedicated pro-life, pro-family team will shrink,

Our ability to report real Vatican news – not the optimistic and comforting dreams that those controlling the narrative want you to read – will die.

And the only Catholic media outlet willing to confront corruption in Rome may be forced to step back.

The Vatican apparatus seeking to destroy YOUR FAITH has no financial concerns.

If you want LifeSiteNews to remain on the ground in Rome – to expose the truth, defend the faith, and give a voice to the faithful – please give today.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

