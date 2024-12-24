The deeper meaning of Christmas is the joy that comes from the birth of Our Lord

It is very easy for people to get drowned in the commercial and secular aspects of Christmas, especially in the Western developed world. But the meaning of Christmas is the birth of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ – the source of all joy and mirth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Christmas has always been my favorite time of year: it is a celebration of joy, peace and giving.

My fondest memories as a child were the Christmases I spent in Vermont. How more idyllic of a winter scene can one get than that with snow as a backdrop?

Back then, my family of four still had our grandmother living with us, and we would combine both American and Italian traditions in our celebration of Christmas. Just days before December 25, we would all pitch in and help decorate the house for the special day: the tree, decking the hallways and, most importantly, setting up the creche.

For us, gift sharing was not only limited to Christmas Day. As part of our Italian heritage, we got an extra day of gift giving when la Befana came by on January 6, the Feast of the Epiphany. The tradition of the Befana is widespread in Italy.

In Italian folklore, she is depicted as a witch-like woman. Legend has it that the Magi kings passed by her house on their way to Bethlehem, urging her to join them in paying homage to the True King Jesus. However, she refused saying she was too busy with her household work. The Befana later regretted this and tried to seek out the Child Jesus, but never could. Tradition holds that she is still searching for Him. As a penance for refusing Christ, every year she delivers gifts and sweets to good children on the eve of Epiphany.

Besides the Befana, the regions of southern Italy blend their traditions with the Catholic faith. For instance, the Neapolitans have their own nativity scene, such as the ones on display in museums and on stores along one of the city’s streets; and minstrels usually sing St. Alphonsus Liguori’s hymn “Tu scendi dalle stelle” on zampognas, Italian bagpipes.

As I grew older, I began to seek a deeper meaning of Christmas and understand that the source of all joy and mirth is the birth of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to men of good will.” – Luke 2:14

This verse from Luke’s Gospel is very indicative of how Christians should live the Christmas spirit in both Advent and Christmastide. As the world experiences conflict and turmoil, let us lead by example.

It is very easy for people to get drowned in the commercial and secular aspects of Christmas, especially in the Western developed world. But at the end of the day what remains is the fact, yet mystery, of the Incarnation: the birth of the Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace.

