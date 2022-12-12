The devil doesn’t want you to know these secrets to a happy marriage

(LifeSiteNews) — Did you know that Satan’s number one weapon to drag people out of heaven is around destroying marriage?
I kid you not.
In fact, it’s a quote from the message that Sister Lucia received from our Lord and then communicated to Cardinal Carlo Caffarra, which he made public.
From her letter: “The decisive battle between our Lord and the reign of Satan will be over marriage and the family.”
To unpack that for us, we have a great priest with us on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. His name is Father Robert Altier, and he’s just written a book called God’s Plan for Your Marriage, which goes deep into marriage and how to have a great marriage.
Watch my interview with Father Altier below:
Or listen to the audio version here:
