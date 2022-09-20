The devil hates LifeSite for fighting his attacks on marriage and the family

Help us to spread the truth from faithful bishops and clergy to the whole world; to bring the truth even to those areas where it is hampered by unfaithful clergy.

Dear Catholic readers of LifeSiteNews,

We need to hear from you now. The devil’s war against Christ and His Church is raging, and we need your financial support ASAP to continue this LifeSite mission to spread the truth.

Our Lady of Fatima told us that the devil’s primary weapon, by which he brings more souls to hell than any other means, is sins of the flesh – of impurity. We know also, as Sr. Lucy related, that the decisive battle between Our Lord and the Reign of Satan will be over marriage and the family. And that battle, that DECISIVE battle, according to Cardinal Carlo Caffarra who was given that message via Sr. Lucy herself, is going on right now, and has been in raging since the beginning of the first Vatican Synod on the Family in 2014.

This is, and has been, our fight at LifeSite from our beginning 25 years ago, and the devil hates us for it. Satan has been working harder than ever to get rid of the LifeSite mission.

Without you LifeSite cannot exist. You are a crucial part of this mission. Therefore, you too share in the cross that comes with this work – the spiritual attack is real, BECAUSE the mission is critical.

Many of you can no longer in good conscience support churches and charities which have succumbed to the pressure to compromise on the truth, especially around life and family issues. We have been providing the faithful with messages of truth from faithful bishops and clergy so that the truth continues to be spread, even in those dioceses where false shepherds are confounding the faithful.

Help us to spread the truth from faithful bishops and clergy to the whole world; to bring the truth even to those areas where it is hampered by unfaithful clergy. With “The Bishop Strickland Show” on LifeSite, the message of this most faithful bishop goes out to all the world. “Mother Miriam Live,” served up at LifeSite, is the “Mother Angelica Live” of our day and so desperately needed. Through shows and podcasts with guests like Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, and Scott Hahn, we aim to bring the fullness of truth to all the world – correcting falsehoods where needed, even those coming from Rome.

With your help we can continue to bring these great leaders in the Church to the world. They are called by Christ to maintain the truth in the midst of the greatest attack on the truth ever known. And you, with your support for and sharing of LifeSiteNews, are literally serving as the heralds of the Gospel you are called to be.

We are being targeted by Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Pharma. Cancel culture has already come after us, but we’ve fought back and that is why we can still get to you. Your financial support has helped us start building a sustainable future off the normal grids so that we can’t be shut down.

You are crucial to this mission. We need your help now. Please be generous. Engage in the battle today.

In Christ and His beloved Mother,

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

