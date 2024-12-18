The fashion industry is using its vast influence to groom children into transgenderism

American influencer Alex Monette Consani, who was named ‘Model of the Year,’ was given ‘hormone replacement therapy’ as a child because he dressed as a girl and was signed onto a ‘transgender model agency’ by his mother.

(LifeSiteNews) — For the past several years, the American public has been making it clear that they are sick of being force-fed transgender nonsense.

Disney took a massive hit after embracing gender ideology. Bud Light’s stock cratered, and they are now releasing a string of macho advertisements (one featuring Shane Gillis) that come as close to begging Americans to drink their swill as they can get without actually apologizing. During the presidential election, Trump’s ads targeting gender ideology had an outsize impact.

Which means, of course, that Alex Monette Consani, an American model and influencer, has received the “Model of the Year” Fashion Award. Alex is male but identifies as female – he became the youngest trans-identifying model in the world at age 12. Consani began dressing as female at the age of four, allegedly chose the name “Alex” at age eight, and underwent “hormone replacement therapy” as a child. Unsurprisingly, it was his mother that found Slay Model Management, an LA modeling agency specializing in “transgender models,” and got him a job on the runway.

READ: Hollywood will cling to transgender ideology until the bitter end

Now 21, he models for Victoria’s Secret Fashion, Chanel, and other major labels, and is famous for his albino-looking bleached hair and eyebrows. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, he looks eerily similar to Dylan Mulvaney, the trans-identifying influencer responsible for Bud Light’s downfall.) Consani accepted the award at the 2024 Fashion Awards on December 2 in London and trumpeted the award as a “big step in the right direction” for transgender rights because “change is more than possible – it’s needed.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” Consani told the cheering crowd.

He praised a number of other trans-identifying models – the fashion industry has been at the forefront of pushing androgyny and gender fluidity while ironically promoting an ideology that insists on sex stereotypes as indicators of transgenderism. Not incidentally, Consani and Valentina Sampaio became the first trans-identifying males to participate in a Victoria Secret’s fashion show the month before.

Indeed, Consani has become a TikTok influencer and, unsurprisingly, “trans rights” are one of his primary passions. “Especially as a young trans girl, I always saw the lack of representation, and wanted to fill the void and show other trans and non-binary people that it was beautiful to be trans – not something to be ashamed of,” he told Vogue. But it is also true that Consani was identified as “transgender” and indeed “transitioned” long before he was capable of giving his consent, and his entire identity is now a creation of the transgender movement, the fashion industry, and, it must be said, his parents, who put him on this path.

That is why Consani’s videos seem vaguely sad and sinister. He is an icon of the new genderless norm being pushed by the fashion industry, and he no doubt loves to play the part – but does he really have any choice at this point? Could he go back and reverse course if he wanted to, after all of the hormone replacement therapy he has done? Could he, as an adult, undo the “choice” that was made for him as a child?

The answer, of course, is no, and so now he must fill the role and walk the runway. He is a poster child who has become an adult, and I wonder if, years from now, the applause will still be enough to drown out questions that must still lurk at the back of his mind.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

