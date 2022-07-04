The horrors of transgender surgeries and the lives they ruin are finally being spoken about

The trans conveyer belt is pushing thousands down the path of castrations, mastectomies, and life-long drug use.

(LifeSiteNews) – One by one, whistleblowers are coming forward to tell their stories — heartbreaking tales of how they were victimized by medical professionals in the thrall of transgender ideology.

There was Keira Bell, the courageous young woman who took the medical profession to court for “transitioning” her to be a male without impressing upon her the gravity of what she was doing. There was the bombshell BBC report, in which journalists interviewed experts sympathetic to transgender ideology but were horrified by the long-term damage being done to young people.

And now there’s allegations from yet another “de-transitioner.” According to the Times, Ritchie Herron attempted to live for some time as a “transgender woman,” going so far as to receive “vaginoplasty surgery,” which have resulted in chronic pain, difficulty urinating, and no sex drive. (These side effects echo another horrifying de-transitioner testimony that was published last month. Read it at your own discretion.)

Herron has since realized that “transitioning” was a mistake and once again identifies as male, his biological sex. He is accusing the U.K.’s National Health Service of rushing him into surgery and ignoring his concerns about it, with medics allegedly telling him that they stemmed from his OCD.

“There’s like a conveyer belt system going on where they’re just trying to rush through people as quickly as possible, because the waiting list is like five years in some areas now,” Herron stated.

Herron says he was diagnosed as a “transsexual” in two thirty-minute appointments with a psychiatrist at the Northern Gender Dysphoria Service (a branch of the NHS) back in 2014, after which he was promptly given medication to block testosterone development, began cross-dressing, and called himself “Abby.” Surgery was on the table immediately, and he was referred for it only months after his “diagnosis.”

Herron was too worried to accept the surgery the first time, but he was referred once again in 2017. He declined again, but was told that if he didn’t submit to surgery, he’d discharged from the NHS Newcastle gender clinic. Herron felt terrified and trapped; he’d long struggled with depression and needed therapy.

On May 23, 2018, he underwent surgery. “I didn’t even see the surgeon,” he told the Daily Mail. “I was very much in the mindset of, ‘I’m here now, there’s no stopping it, even if I wanted to.’” The surgeon removed his penis and his testicles. When he awoke, the 35-year-old was instantly regretful. “Oh, God, what have I done?”

Herron believes that there are many people who have been irreversibly damaged by over-eager physicians just like him. He is now both sterile and incontinent, and is planning to sue the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

His lawyer Peter Harthan noted that Herron and others like him are now subject to “a lifetime of medical care and consequences” and that they “cannot be put back together again.” Harthan wants to hold the industry to account:

My concern is clinicians failed to identify red flags and change direction. Proper consideration needs to be given to issues such as OCD, internalized homophobia, depression, drug use, sexual abuse, and childhood trauma as potential reasons for patients’ rejecting their sexed body.

Ritchie Herron is just the latest to speak out. From the conveyer belt pushing thousands down the path of castrations, mastectomies, and life-long drug use is another conveyer belt—that of the whistleblowers who are coming forward with tales of mutilation and ruined lives, begging our society to face the truth of what we are doing.

As their voices merge, they are increasingly beginning to rise above the roar of censorship and anger coming from transgender activists who are watching their narrative crack in real time. It is too late for men like Herron to be put back together again. It is not too late for the thousands on waiting lists for the same butchery.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

