The horrors of transgenderism are still plaguing our children despite growing pushback

As tensions over transgenderism and its effects grow, local reports reveal mounting concerns from parents and students over safety and privacy in girls’ school spaces, revealing the true cost of implementing the transgender agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — As 2025 begins, trans activists are preparing for a grim fight.

2024 ended with a flurry of headlines emphasizing how much cultural ground they have lost. Stephen Fry went on the Triggernometry podcast to pretend he’d never really supported the trans activist outfit Stonewall to begin with (Malcolm Clark refused to let him get away with it and penned a savage response in The Critic).

The Times declared that the transgender movement had hit a high-water mark in an editorial titled “How a handful of outraged Scottish women changed our world.” J.K. Rowling, of course, saw out the old year in style, tangling with trans activists on X.

In response, some of the more politically savvy trans activists are once again utilizing their most successful tactic: exploiting empathy for political purposes. Opposing gender “transition” or boys in girls’ spaces, they claim, is “bullying trans kids.” They demand to know: who does it hurt if a “transgender girl” – that is, a boy – is permitted to use the bathroom he is most comfortable with? And of course, the answer to that question is obvious to sane and reasonable people: it hurts the girls, of course.

Evidence of this is everywhere, but rarely makes the big media outlets. It is, however, often reported by smaller, local news outfits.

In late December, for example, the Kenosha County Eye, a small news site in Wisconsin, was contacted by the parents of several girls who attend Westosha Central High School. Citing “multiple sources,” the KCE reported that a trans-identifying boy has been using the girls’ locker room, and that he “stares at the young girls while they change and that makes them feel very uncomfortable.” Some of the girls have begun to use stalls to change in order to avoid his gaze.

Further, the KCE reported, as the girls exited “the boy would be exposing his penis and rubbing himself with lotion” which, he told them, he did to “prevent chafing.”

If this story were reported in the New York Times or the Washington Post, the boy would have been referred to as a “transgender girl” and female pronouns would likely have been used. But a small, local media outlet is willing to tell the truth: it is a boy we are talking about. From the KCE story:

The boy changes in the full nude, often exposing his penis and testicles. Many girls, some or most which are freshmen, approached the gym teacher, Miranda Hopkins. Hopkins told the girls that the boy “identifies” as a girl, so they have to let him have access … There is a family locker room in the school that the girls starting using, but Hopkins told the girls they can’t use it and to stop “stirring up drama.” The girls then stopped changing in the locker room and went to gym class without the proper gym clothes on. The school punished them by marking down their grades and handing out “unexcused absences.”

Parents haven’t just been calling the press – they’ve been calling the school, as well. Apparently, the girls were informed by the school that the boy in question would no longer be permitted to use their locker room, but that he is simply doing so anyways. One girl, who told the boy to put his private parts away, “was allegedly assaulted” by the boy, who shoved her, and KCE noted that he was suspended for this act. Threats of violence are allegedly common from this clearly disturbed young student.

The Kenosha Unified School District recently voted to allow trans-identifying students into the facilities of their choice, and already the consequences are clear. One dad told KCE: “I find it unacceptable that a 14-year-old girl is required to change in front of a 16-year-old boy to complete a required class in school … I don’t feel like the district is taking this seriously.” KCE reached out to the County Sheriff’s Office on December 20, and the Sherrif’s Office also promised to look into it.

Trans activists have been ignoring and suppressing stories like this for years. The girls get called bigots for defending their natural modesty; the trans-identifying boys get pandered to as victims. But the Overton Window is shifting. More and more people are willing to speak out firmly on this issue as it becomes safer to do so. Our job is to keep publicizing these stories so that the real cost of the transgender agenda is known to all.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

