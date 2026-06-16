The left is starting to push this horrifying method of chemical abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — The war on unborn children continues post-Roe, only it has shifted to a different battlefield: chemical abortion.

And on this front, the pro-aborts are making ever more horrifying suggestions on how pregnant women can abort themselves in their own homes.

Their latest gambit is misoprostol-only abortions.

Now this isn’t a totally new idea, but the recent push behind the process is. It is driven by the possibility that misoprostol’s “partner drug” mifepristone could be restricted to in-person distribution by a medical professional.

Understand that a misoprostol-only abortion represents a new level of horror. Here’s why:

In the current mifepristone-misoprostol abortion protocol, mifepristone is administered first. Mifepristone blocks progesterone from reaching the baby, essentially starving the baby to death.

The second step is to take misoprostol, which brings on the contractions that force the now-dead child out of the uterus.

If you take mifepristone out of the equation, what happens?

Mothers will be inducing labor with misoprostol and delivering their babies alive. Their babies, born before viability, will then die outside of the womb.

The abortion industry isn’t just advocating for this atrocity in theory. It is posting detailed guides encouraging women to self-administer the pill–all the while dancing circles around the actual result.

Take Planned Parenthood, for example. The Planned Parenthood website promotes misoprostol-only abortions, euphemistically describing the result as “strong cramping and bleeding in your uterus that makes the pregnancy come out through your vagina.”

This is like saying that getting in a car wreck can make your soul come out of your body.

Of course, what actually comes out of the vagina after a misoprostol-only abortion is not a “pregnancy,” but a tiny baby.

The closest Planned Parenthood gets to admitting that a baby will be born is the following: “the pregnancy itself is very small — at 8 weeks, an embryo is about ¼ to ½ inch long. You may not see it when it comes out, especially if you’re less than 8 weeks pregnant.”

Telling women that their “pregnancy” will leave their body is a circumlocution that hardly prepares them for the emotional shock of seeing their child born alive and dying. Just read some of the painful stories that women have shared about their at-home abortions.

It isn’t surprising that the abortion industry would advertise misoprostol-only abortions. After all, death is what they live for.

But what about Cosmopolitan Magazine, which just published “Your Complete Guide to Misoprostol-Only Abortions” in its “lifestyle” section? To be a “Cosmo Girl” now, apparently, your lifestyle has to embrace do-it-yourself abortions. How very empowering to be able to bleed out your babies in the privacy of your own bathroom.

Cosmo’s “guide” is in some ways even more extreme than Planned Parenthood’s.

First of all, the article tries to justify the practice by claiming that, “in lots of other places—like Argentina and Nigeria—people have long used only misoprostol to end their pregnancies.”

Of course, whether or not people in other countries use misoprostol doesn’t alter the truth: the drug induces an unnatural labor that forces a live baby out of the womb.

Not to mention that in many countries it is Western-funded NGOs like DKT International, IPPF, and others who are–in violation of local laws–pushing misoprostol-only abortions on the population.

Cosmo’s medical advice is a study in contradiction. After first saying, “Trust yourself. You know your body and what’s normal for you,” it quickly backtracks to, “If you’re even a little concerned, check in with a medical professional.”

How is a woman supposed to know what is normal when, for the first time in her life, she takes a powerful abortion drug? How is she supposed to “trust herself” when her uterus starts painfully contracting and the blood starts to flow?

Like Planned Parenthood, Cosmo pretends that the baby these mothers are carrying doesn’t really exist, although it warns that “(i)f the abortion happens around 11 or 12 weeks, aka toward the end of the first trimester, there’s a chance you may see a small embryo.”

A “small embryo” that will forever loom large in the shattered imagination of the young women who see their tiny child.

By 12 weeks, as any pregnancy app or website will tell you, a baby is over two inches long and has a fully formed body. According to the popular website “What To Expect,” by 12 weeks all of a baby’s key body structures and systems are fully developed.

The pro-life movement must fight this new push for misoprostol-only abortions. It will not be easy. Misoprostol has a legitimate medical use in miscarriages where the baby has died of natural causes but has not yet left the uterus.

But like any other dangerous drug, it can and should be regulated, limited to in-person distribution by a medical professional.

Follow Steven Steven Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and an internationally recognised authority on China and population issues. He was the first American social scientist allowed to do fieldwork in Communist China (1979-80), where he witnessed women being forcibly aborted and sterilized under the new “one-child-policy”. Mosher’s groundbreaking reports on these barbaric practices led to his termination from Stanford University. A pro-choice atheist at the time, the soul-searching that followed this experience led him to reconsider his convictions and become a practicing, pro-life Roman Catholic. Mosher has testified two dozen times before the US Congress as an expert in world population, China and human rights. He is a frequent guest on Fox News, NewsMax and other television shows, well as being a regular guest on talk radio shows across the nation. He is the author of a dozen books on China, including the best-selling A Mother’s Ordeal: One woman’s Fight Against China’s One-Child-Policy. His latest books are Bully of Asia (2022) about the threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to the U.S. and the world, and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics. (2022). Articles by Steve have also appeared in The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, The New Republic, The Washington Post, National Review, Reason, The Asian Wall Street Journal, Freedom Review, Linacre Quarterly, Catholic World Report, Human Life Review, First Things, and numerous other publications. Steven Mosher lives in Florida with his wife, Vera, and a constant stream of children and grandchildren.

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