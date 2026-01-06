The leftist media is covering up Minnesota’s massive Somali fraud scandal

Somali immigrants in Minnesota have been caught running a massive fraud network with taxpayer dollars, but CNN and other liberal outlets are trying to bury the story.

(LifeSiteNews) — Over the last several weeks millions more Americans have made aware of what seems to be obvious fraud taking place in the state of Minnesota, despite CNN and other liberal networks attempting to downplay the situation.

First there were reports that Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit ostensibly dedicated to child nutrition, was ripping off taxpayers to the tune of $250 million dollars during COVID-19. Founded by Aimee Bock, the organization exploited government oversight to divert funds for luxury items and personal enrichment.

Then came the videos of Nick Shirley, a 23-year-old reporter exposing what seems to be entirely bogus childcare “learning centers” in the state. His videos, which have received over 116 million views on X, appear to show over $100 million in fraudulent reimbursements.

Shirley’s efforts have been amplified by some of the biggest names in the conservative movement, including Vice President JD Vance and billionaire Elon Musk. The reason why is obvious: they highlight the corrupt and wasteful spending that Donald Trump promised to cut when he assumed office in January.

To his credit, Trump has not only drawn attention to the scandal with multiple social media posts but he announced that his administration is freezing federal funds until it can determine what is actually going on.

The controversy has intensified so much that Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced on January 5 that he would not be seeking re-election. This is no small matter, as he is still largely popular in the state and was seeking a third term.

In a press conference, Walz acknowledged, “the buck does stop with me,” but admitted that defending his record would distract from governance.

The development leaves Democrats rather vulnerable, as they are now without a candidate to rally behind for this year’s election. Republicans, meanwhile, have a number of persons vying for the job, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Instead of leaning into the story and informing their viewers of what really is happening in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, CNN turned its ire towards Shirley himself. Rather than demanding answers from the Somali immigrants who run the supposed daycare centers, CNN stuck a camera in Shirley’s face and essentially accused him of being a fraud.

In a follow up article, CNN said that Shirley “alleges, with little evidence, to have uncovered widespread fraud at Somali-run child care centers.” If only CNN did a little digging it would admit that Shirley did Americans a great service in highlighting what is going on.

One of the reasons the media has been reticent to shine a light on the story is that it is an obvious win for the Trump administration. Earlier this year, DOGE cut billions of dollars in federal grants that were being spent on outlandish programs that pro-LGBT liberals and left-wing globalists hold dear. Elevating the story would only serve to bolster Trump’s narrative on the need for fiscal responsibility.

Another reason why mainstream outlets have held back is because it casts Somali immigrants in a negative light. Now why is that a problem? Well, because it would give Trump more support to continue his deportation efforts and enact tougher immigration policies. The media has long desired more immigrants from less-developed countries because they act as the voting base for the Democratic Party.

Predictably, outlets like the Minnesota Star Tribune and national networks such as ABC and NBC have sought to downplay the story. According to watchdog group Newsbusters, major broadcasts have dedicated hardly any airtime to it.

“ABC and NBC have only spent a combined 17 minutes and 16 seconds through Monday morning on their flagship morning and evening newscasts and Sunday political talk shows covering the latest out of the Somali community in Minneapolis,” a report published back on December 8 found. The scandalous nature of story deserves far more attention than that.

Overall, the story highlights a profound crisis in American journalism. If the media continues to dig in its heels and put its ideological hatred of President Trump ahead of actually unearthing corruption and scandal, it will lose the confidence of the American people in the years ahead. As more citizens turn to podcasts and independent reporters, such behavior will result in far less viewers for the major networks. In many ways, the media is digging its own grave.

