The LGBT lobby’s ultimate goal is to redefine the family. This lawsuit is just more proof

Last month a homosexual 'couple' filed a lawsuit against the City of New York, claiming that the city violates their civil and constitutional rights… because it does not cover IVF for men. Make no mistake, this was the LGBT lobby's goal all along.

(LifeSiteNews) — As Katy Faust—co-founder of the children’s rights Them Before Us movement—noted recently on X, Thailand banned surrogacy in 2015 due to its “clear connection to female exploitation and child trafficking.” Thailand’s Senate, however, just passed a bill legalizing same-sex “marriage.” Consequently, Faust noted, Thailand is “poised to re-introduce surrogacy on the heels of gay marriage because those men need access to babies.”

First you redefine marriage; then you redefine parenthood.

In fact, the LGBT movement sees the commodification of children as one of the key battlegrounds in their ongoing revolution. California moved to give homosexual men the “right” to intentionally motherless children last year, redefining “infertility” from a medical condition to a status: “a person’s inability to reproduce either as an individual or with their partner without medical intervention.” Under this definition, homosexual men would be classified as “infertile.”

As the LGBT activist group “Men Having Babies” (which I covered in 2022) states on their website: “Central to our fight for more equitable access to parenting options is what we know from our combined experiences: The anguish and yearning that same-sex couples and singles feel due to their inability to reproduce without medical intervention is equal to the anguish of heterosexual couples who suffer from ‘medical infertility.’”

Faust is right—we have not only redefined marriage, but we are also redefining terms like family, infertility, and much more.

Indeed, last month a homosexual “couple” filed a lawsuit against the city of New York, claiming that the city violates their civil and constitutional rights… because it does not cover IVF for men. Corey Briskin and Nicholas Maggipinto claim that the city’s health insurance plans are discriminatory against homosexual men because it does not cover IVF. “We wanted to have children and we wanted to do that biologically, which meant ultimately IVF and eventually surrogacy,” Briskin told “Good Morning America.”

“We had many hurdles to get to the point of even trying to be pregnant,” Maggipinto added. Of course, neither man can get pregnant. What they mean is that they would hire a woman to gestate a child created outside the womb after purchasing another woman’s eggs to inseminate. The child (if any survived the process) would be deliberately cut off from both her birth mother and her biological mother and raised by two men.

Briskin and Maggipinto see it differently. Maggipinto claimed that the lawsuit was launched “to ensure that, when an employer offers a benefit like aces to IVF to its employees, it does so on an equal basis regardless of the sex, sexual orientation, marital status.” Briskin went further, stating that a California-style policy is needed: “In our case specifically, it needs to change its definition of infertility and update its policy to include gay men and single men.” Predictably, the lawyer representing the two men called the lawsuit “historic.”

“We’re hoping that this case will help establish the principle that gay men deserve the very same benefits to help grow their families biologically,” Peter Romer-Freidman stated. Everything about that sentence, of course, is delusional—there is nothing natural about what these men want to do and indeed, have already begun. They claim to have spent $120,000 on IVF and are saving to hire surrogate.

“We are seeking justice for ourselves and for hundreds and possibly thousands of other gay male employees and their partners who have wrongfully been denied IVF access,” Briskin stated at a New York City Council meeting. They are demanding that the city reimburse what they have spent thus far, and also pay “damages for the emotional distress of having to postpone a family.” Lyn Schulman, a New York City Council member, has already expressed her support and has introduced legislation that would provide what she calls “equity in healthcare.”

“Equity in healthcare” is not how I would describe it. The reality is that they are creating a market for intentionally motherless children.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











