The LGBT movement has completely conquered Canada’s mainstream media

Parents complaining about obscene, cross-dressing teachers at their children's schools are condemned as bigots in Canadian media.

(LifeSiteNews) — After months of dedicated work by concerned parents, disturbed students, and common-sense citizens, the international scandal of Canada’s buxom transgender public fetishist and shop teacher appears to be winding down, with the school board (extremely belatedly) deciding to put in place a professional standards code while of course bending over backward to affirm their total, unquestioning, and fervent commitment to the transgender movement. The story, which was covered by media outlets around the world, was approached with enormous solemnity by most of Canada’s media — if you wanted to get a saner perspective, you generally had to rely on alternative sources.

It is worth re-emphasizing the sheer extent to which Canada’s mainstream media carries water for the trans activists in this country. Mercedes Stephenson of Global News, for example, interviewed drag queen Kyne Santos on the subject. Stephenson wanted to know what the drag queen thought of the controversies that swirled around incidents like “the trans teacher in Ontario — she wore a breastplate to school with very large, prosthetic breasts and this sort of became this defining moment. You’re teaching math to kids online — what message would you want to send to parents?”

This is totally nuts. A drag queen insinuated on @globalnews that parents should just accept trans teachers wearing giant prosthetic breasts in front of kids and "journalist" Mercedes Stephenson didn't even push back at all. pic.twitter.com/qTzwCBFM1l — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) February 3, 2023

Santos, who makes TikTok videos about math while in drag and is best known for competing on Canada’s Drag Race, had a response at the ready.

“My message to parents is that school is a place that prepares you for adulthood, and in adulthood you’re going to come across trans people, you’re going to come across gay people, you’re going to come across people of all walks of life, and I kind of think school should prepare students for that. What I find so ironic is that lots of parents don’t want their kids to turn out gay or trans or queer partially because there’s a stereotype associated that queer people can end up homeless, can turn to drugs — but what do they do? They will kick queer children out of their homes, they will try to get queer people fired from jobs, so it’s a feedback loop that makes queer people turn to homelessness and be shunned away from their families.”

No pushback from Stephenson.

To translate that drivel, a major Canadian media outlet asks the opinion of a drag queen “educator” as to how parents should react to a male teacher cosplaying as a hyper-sexualized female (calling him a “her,” of course), and the drag queen responds that parental opposition to this teacher with massive plastic breasts strapped to his chest is that they hate “queer people” and want this guy to be homeless and would boot their children out of their homes if they came out as anything other than straight. Never mind the fact that the controversy about the teacher was not how he identified — but the costume he chose, which anyone with eyes within a hundred-foot radius could not help but be aware of.

This is the kind of coverage we’re getting of a movement that has conquered the entire Canadian educational system in less than a decade. Parents complaining about their school turning into an international laughingstock because a delusional male was using their children’s classrooms as a stage on which to play out his fantasies are condemned as bigots who wish LGBT people were homeless and on drugs by a drag queen brought on to commentate by one of Canada’s largest TV networks, and the host just listens sympathetically.

These people hate you, they despise your views, and they want your children to learn the morality of a drag queen or a trans activist rather than of their parents. We should note this fact and act accordingly.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

