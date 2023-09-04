The LGBT movement is waging a fear campaign in response to growing support for parental rights

(LifeSiteNews) – As Canadian provinces make moves to support a bare minimum of parental rights, the powerful LGBT movement and their allies are, as predicted, swinging into action. In New Brunswick, “Child and Youth Advocate” (and former Liberal MLA) has claimed that Premier Blaine Higgs’ policy is likely illegal. In Saskatchewan, where Premier Scott Moe has implemented a policy requiring parental consent for “social transition” for children under the age of 16, the UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity filed legal action with the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench requesting that a judge strike the policy down.

With New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba backing parental rights policies; Ontario’s education minister indicating his support; and federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who is currently riding high in the polls, also stating that he backs parental rights, LGBT activists are ramping up a fear campaign designed to a) demonize those who wish to include parents in essential discussions about their children and b) insist that these policies will literally result in dead Canadian kids. This campaign is enabled by Canada’s press, which is fully supportive of every aspect of the LGBT agenda. Activist fears have been exacerbated by the fact that as it turns out, many Canadian parents are pretty happy with policies that do not treat them as if they are a danger to their own children.

According to Bennet Jensen, director of an LGBT lobby group and co-legal counsel in the legal action against the Saskatchewan government: “This policy is, on its face, unconstitutional. There’s also the more human response, which is that it puts gender diverse students in a position of real risk. We know that they will experience harm if this policy is allowed to go into effect.”

The headline selected by Global News was even more to the point: “‘Life or death’: LGBTQ2 people warn education policy changes on pronouns, names pose dangers.” What they don’t say? The danger to these children, apparently, comes from their parents – yet they fail to find anyone to actually testify to this happening. It should go without saying, of course, that the legal mechanisms to assist children who are genuinely in danger already exist and can be used. This is not about that. It is about schools introducing children to LGBT themes and socially transitioning them in secret without their parents – who know them far better and have loved them since before birth – knowing. LGBT activists are essentially claiming that the default assumption should be that school staff and pro-LGBT counselors care more about boys and girls than their mothers and fathers.

And as several commentators noted, this fear campaign is actually dangerous to the very kids they claim they speak for:

This. You’ve got Lib politicians, media, activists all jumping up and down telling kids that suicide is just around the corner if some surgeon doesn’t instantly “affirm” them. Only a matter of time till kids start taking this morbid rhetoric seriously. https://t.co/o1e1hnfvzg — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) September 2, 2023

The Trudeau government, predictably, is stoking the fear at full force. “Far-right political actors are trying to outdo themselves with the types of cruelty and isolation they can inflict on these already vulnerable people,” Trudeau said in response to the New Brunswick policy. Cabinet minister Marci Ien also told the press that the Trudeau government was keeping an eye on what was unfolding. “This is a life-or-death situation and it’s not about what do I think—it’s looking to the numbers,” Ien claimed.

It makes sense that LGBT activists are going to the courts – they may have better luck there than going to parents. According to Angus Reid, a whopping super-majority of 78% of Canadians believe that parents should be informed about social transition. In households with children under the age of 18, that goes up to 82%. A full 69% of those who voted Liberal in the last election felt the same way. These are not, as Trudeau would have us believe, “far-right” actors. And if he decides to run against parents in the next election and the Conservative Party actually holds firm, Canadians may finally tell Trudeau what they think of this contempt for a majority of them.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

