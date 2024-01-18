The mainstream media is ramping up its efforts to normalize polyamory

The remaining sexual barriers left in the wake of the redefinition of marriage are coming down, and we are currently witnessing the normalization process. The politicians—and the courts—will likely follow.

(LifeSiteNews) — By the time same-sex “marriage” had been normalized and subsequently legalized in 2015 by the U.S. Supreme Court, the sexual progressives had already begun to move the goal posts. Marriage was redefined; sex and gender followed with the explosion of the transgender movement. All along, social conservatives warned that activists would continue to push, and that the groundwork had been laid for the normalization of polyamory and polygamy.

As usual, the “fearmongers” who were condemned as bigots were right. Mainstream media outlets have been publishing unsubtle “human interest” stories on polyamory for several years now—without exception, from a positive perspective—and that campaign appears to be ramping up. The once-prestigious New York Magazine has made polyamory—sexual relationships involving more than two people—its most recent cover story, titled “Polyamory: A practical guide for the curious couple,” accompanied by a photo of four cats clutching each other.

The opening paragraph is a real barnburner:

If you live in New York, it’s very possible you’ve recently found yourself chatting with a co-worker, or listening to the table next to you at a restaurant, and heard some variation of “They just opened up, and they’re so much happier.” Or “My partner’s partner truly sucks.” Ethical non-monogamy isn’t new (The Ethical Slut, the polyamorous bible, came out in 1997), and it isn’t exactly mainstream, but it isn’t so fringe either (or reserved for those who live in the Bay Area). A curious person might be tempted to download Feeld or let their partner know over salmon they’re ready to let in a third. But though people don’t talk about it in hushed tones anymore — Riverdale just ended with Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica in a quad, after all — it isn’t such a simple thing to do well.

It all goes downhill from there, as it were. The premise of the cover essay is that polyamory can be down well, and the underlying presupposition is that there is nothing morally wrong with it (indeed, moral questions don’t even come up). Indeed, the issue—based on interviews with forty people of loose sexual morals—is intended to be an instructional manual for those who wish to cheat. The sections include: “Is there only one way to do it?”; “How do I broach this with my partner?”; “Does my wife want to hear about my night?”; “Should we sleep with them on the first date?”; “Am I being nice enough to my boyfriend’s girlfriend?” and “Should we tell our kids?”

There’s also an entire glossary to gloss over the reality that everyone is whoring around with technical terminology such as “metamour,” which is “your partner’s other partners whom you are not also dating”; “polysaturated,” which is “when you’ve reached maximum capacity on partners and/or time,” and “compersion,” defined as “the pleasure you derive from your partner enjoying romantic or sexual happiness or success with a person who isn’t you,” which incidentally doesn’t exist. These terms are intended to give people who want to cheat the language they need to justify it, and serve to make those who don’t want to participate in clusters of copulation seem unprogressive and prudish. This is an attempt to turn promiscuity into an academic exercise.

The New York Times also got in on the game this week, publishing a review of Molly Roden Winter’s “open marriage” memoir titled “How a Polyamorous Mom Had ‘a Big Sexual Adventure’ and Found Herself.” Mostly, she found herself in bed with people not her husband, away from her children, and her book itself is aptly titled More. Winter’s story is a straight up defence of putting one’s personal desires over the needs of one’s family and a carefully crafted exercise of lying to herself about its impact on her marriage and children. Thousands of memoirs get published every year; it is not an accident that the New York Times decided to glowingly review this one.

There’s been a lot of this stuff lately. The New Yorker published an essay titled “How Did Polyamory Become So Popular?” on December 25 (as if the media has nothing to do with it). On November 13, Time Magazine published an essay titled “Polyamory isn’t just for liberals, which began this way: “Polyamory seems to have burst upon the American mainstream over the past two decades. The deluge of podcasts, TV shows, books, and magazine articles detailing polycules, metamores, throuples, threesomes, and moresomes testifies to the growing number of Americans willing to jettison monogamy.” Does that seem like an accident to you?

It shouldn’t, because it isn’t. The remaining sexual barriers left in the wake of the redefinition of marriage are coming down, and we are currently witnessing the normalization process. The politicians—and the courts—will likely follow.

