The media continues to gaslight us about the fake-breasted, gender-confused Ontario teacher

The story illustrates a hierarchy of power -- that a delusional man can decide he would like to wear X-rated prosthetics and flaunt a sexualized, cartoonish feminine costume while teaching children, and even media outlets have to play along and call him 'she.'

(LifeSiteNews) — As we reported in this space in September, Canada’s reputation as an international woke embarrassment was buttressed by the enormous fake bust of an allegedly “transgender” shop teacher at a high school in Ontario’s Halton School District this fall. Photos went viral of a blond bewigged man strolling about with enormous Z-size prosthetic breasts strapped to his chest, replete with large protruding nipples. The school board announced that it would be standing behind the teacher (presumably this is the only safe place to stand around him), and the disbelief of pundits and the barely concealed incredulity of newscasters worldwide was chalked up to transphobia.

Canada seems to specialize in stories like this — remember Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv? — but this particular story is so wild that there was online theory circulating that the teacher, who currently goes by Kayla Lemieux, was actually anti-woke and was doing the whole thing as a stunt to expose how ridiculous gender ideology is and to force the school board and administration to play along with his caricatured version of the transgender movement’s ideal. The theory gained a lot of traction simply because that explanation seemed more reasonable than … what was actually happening.

If Lemieux is trolling everyone, he’s very committed. According to a recent report from the Western Standard, parents of children at the school say he’s still courting back problems by identifying as a hentai porn star in the classroom, and he’s still identifying as Kayla (you may have seen her around!) Additionally, the school is now attempting to tamp down any public discussion of its shop teacher by threatening to suspend any student who takes any photo or video of the teacher. This came after photos circulated of Lemieux on crutches that came, the Standard noted dryly, “after photos of her skydiving with a male porn star went viral, which, according to the Daily Mail, was not the cause of a foot injury.”

Lemieux’s notoriety has triggered police protection — he substituted at another high school in Oakville, and witnesses reported that “police were present at each school while she [sic] was teaching there.” One parent told the Toronto Sun that the teacher “gets a personal escort (and) protection everywhere,” and that the school is receiving many parental complaints but isn’t backing down. Canada’s transgender laws mean that the school probably couldn’t do anything even if it wanted to — as one student tweeted: “The kids here most definitely don’t think it’s normal … but realistically we can’t say anything. But I don’t think the school can fire the teacher.”

The school is insisting that Lemieux is “an extremely effective teacher” (which seems extremely dubious, to put it kindly) and that protecting Lemieux’s “gender fights” is of utmost importance and that they are doing everything to “make sure she is protected.” One lawyer told the Standard that the school could demand that he dress professionally, but autonomy and identity are now such sacred cows that authorities appear too cowed to question anything that falls under the transgender umbrella. The best they can do, under these circumstances, are to tell parents to shut up, demand that students provide no evidence of what they see every day, and insist that everything is just fine.

This story isn’t just another example of our culture’s collective descent into ridiculous ideological insanity (although it most certainly is that). It is, once again, a story that illustrates the hierarchy of power here. One delusional man can decide that he would like to wear X-rated prosthetics and flaunt a sexualized, cartoonish feminine costume while teaching children — and the children have to attend class and call him “she”; the parents have to shut up, accept this person as an educator who is “extremely effective” at teaching their children, and call him “she”; even the media outlets covering the story (the Standard included!) have to play along and call him “she,” thereby undermining the key reason that this story is so ridiculous: He is not a woman.

None of that matters. Not the students. Not the parents. Not the school staff, should they resent the transition of their work environment into a cocoon for the delusional identity struggles of their big-busted colleague. He is the only one that matters, and don’t you forget it. This is what gaslighting looks like, and it is our new reality.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

