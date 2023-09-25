The Million Person March for Children shows that Canadians are rallying against the LGBT agenda

Despite huge media and political efforts, transgenderism is not as popular as we have been led to believe.

(LifeSiteNews) — A wave of parental rights protests across Canada this week – the One Million Man March for Kids – highlighted a growing divide between the progressive elites and ordinary parents, including what could prove to be a politically consequential split in the coalition that the Trudeau Liberals depend on to secure and maintain power.

With pro-LGBT activists facing off against angry Muslim moms and dads, Trudeau, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and their obedient coalition caucus saw different factions of their own voting base confronting each other. Predictably, Trudeau, Singh, and nearly the entire press corps backed the LGBT activists.

It appears that the federal Conservative Party is waking up to the fact that parental rights are supported by a super-majority of Canadians. On September 20, Liberal and NDP politicians were out in force condemning the protestors across the country, with Singh joining LGBT counter-protestors in Ottawa. Trudeau chimed in with one of his self-righteous tweets: “Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued.”

Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 20, 2023

He entirely ignored the actual slogan of the protests: “Leave our kids alone!” Neither Trudeau nor Singh bothered to respond to the concerns being expressed by parents,

Over the next 48 hours, Canadian commentators from all sides of the spectrum called on Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to comment on the protests – especially after media reports indicating that an internal memo had gone out to Conservative MPs instructing them not to speak about the marches. The Liberals and NDP insisted that this was evidence of Poilievre’s insufficient support for the LGBT community; conservatives wondered why the Conservative Party was refusing to take the opportunity to back a cause with widespread support. Poll after poll has indicated that Canadians support parental rights by wide margins – Angus Reid reported that 78 percent of Canadians believe that parents should be told if children want to “socially transition.”

It seems that Poilievre – after months of conspicuous silence – has decided to speak out. Responding to Trudeau’s lazy smear of the parent protestors across the country, he tweeted: “Justin Trudeau always divides to distract from all he has broken. This time, he is demonizing concerned parents. Parents should be the final authority on the values and lessons that are taught to children. Trudeau should butt out and let parents raise their kids.”

Justin Trudeau always divides to distract from all he has broken. This time, he is demonizing concerned parents. Parents should be the final authority on the values and lessons that are taught to children. Trudeau should butt out and let parents raise their kids. pic.twitter.com/B4LeLDqMvA — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 22, 2023

A cynic might note that Poilievre waited a good long time before backing the parents. The governing Saskatchewan Party has passed parental rights legislation and Premier Scott Moe has indicated he will defend parental rights in court; both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce have stated that “parents must be fully involved” in decisions about their children at school; the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are planning to run on a parental rights platform this fall in the provincial election; the BC Conservatives have called for the removal of gender identity indoctrination from schools; and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who led the charge on parental rights, publicly greeted protestors gathering on September 20.

But better late than never. Poilievre’s position appears to have been: “There go my people, and I must follow them – because I am their leader.” That said, 2023 may become known as the year that Canadian conservative politicians finally decided to back parents after a decade-long, uninterrupted march through the institutions perpetrated by LGBT activists with the support of Canada’s elite. That’s good for children, good for parents – and it’s also good politics.

If Trudeau decides to campaign against 78 percent of Canadians during the next election, he may find that he and his fellow ideologues are, in fact, a fringe minority with unacceptable views.

