The most dangerous two men in the world?

August 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The main purpose of this post is to engage you to watch the incredible July 28 video by Dave Cullen, titled “The Rising Resistance to the New Abnormal.” Only 34 minutes and 41 seconds long, it packs a big wallop directly related to the title of this article, including highly supportive video footage of Bill Gates that reveals how truly dangerous and weird this man, one of the world’s wealthiest, has become. He works and socializes a lot with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has his own scary history of vaccine experimentation with little regard for what happens to the human subjects of his experiments. Stephen Mosher published a revealing article on LifeSite titled “How Dr. Fauci’s fraudulent pandemic advice put millions of Americans through hell.”

These two were made for each other.

Dave Cullen has been doing quite a few video commentaries recently on the Wuhan virus. He is a high-level techy guy. He can be rather blunt and use strong language at times, but he is a very pro-life straight shooter.

Here is how he describes himself and his website, Computing forever:

Computing Forever is a channel dedicated to talking about Technology & Social Commentaries. You’ll find tech reviews, discussions about politics, future technology, gaming Top 10s, vlogs and criticisms of social justice, political correctness and hyper consumerism. I approach my content with a critical eye and a skeptical mind.

culturalreconquista.com gives this further description of him.

Dave Cullen is an Irish YouTuber who started doing tech reviews, and then gradually made more and more political videos until it became his main focus. Lately, due to Google’s Orwellian censorship and the left’s utter destruction in the market place of ideas, Dave has gone full circle and started doing more tech reviews again. He is part of the skeptic community, but one of its most conservative members. Somewhat of a Jordan Peterson type: violently opposed to any forms of Marxism, and with a great respect for the traditions, (many based in Christianity), that provide him the secular, capitalist, and individualist society he relishes. Keeping up to date with news can be depressing; if you can’t laugh at it, you’ll just cry. So why not take a peek below to chuckle at one of Dave’s most recent “Regressive News” episodes?

I give you all of this information about Dave Cullen because of what you are about to read below and the video that you absolutely must watch. It is a shocker about what is really going on about the Wuhan virus.

Cullen is an excellent researcher with a Jordan Peterson–caliber mind who challenges you to accept some dramatic conclusions and observations that he presents. I have personally concluded, along with many others, that this entire internationally coordinated Wuhan virus hysteria has one main goal. It is intended to frighten the hell out of everyone on the planet, since the climate change scam has failed to do so. The purpose is almost certainly to convince or force everyone to accept that the only way to finally reach what they call the “new normal” and away from all the fear is be vaccinated with their rather strange and dangerous new type of vaccine as Cullen describes in the video.

And then the purpose of the vaccine, other than what might be in the vaccine that we don’t know about, is to require everyone who has been vaccinated at least twice, and perhaps more times, to be given a vaccination passport and then eventually a chip implant that will be required to do just about anything, including travel, buying food, entering school or college, any medical treatment, etc.

That is, the trajectory of this entire co-opting of the Wuhan virus–manufactured hysteria is about a truly New World Order, or Global Reset, that will give totalitarian control of the world’s entire population to a self-selected elite of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people. This is the dream and long-term goal of Freemasonry, communism, the Illuminati, and other similar militant secularist movements who are either explicitly or implicitly dedicated to Satan or Lucifer.

If you haven’t read my April 17 blog article, “Are globalists using coronavirus crisis as battering ram to destroy, remake world order?,” read by 1.1 million people so far, I encourage you to do so. It will greatly help you to understand the big picture about the exploitation of the virus. The July 27 two-part article, now updated in Part II, “Explosion in mandatory masking isn’t driven by science, but fear,” adds a lot of newer information about what more and more are calling the “Scamdemic.”

That two-part article puts mandatory masking into its wider context so that readers will understand how and why the masking fits into the overall plan to control the world’s population. It will take time and effort to read through the two parts, but I guarantee that you will find it well worth the time and effort to do so. There is a wealth of verified information and quotes from numerous physicians and other reliable sources that should thoroughly convince you that in most cases, you absolutely do not need to wear a mask and that this virus is vastly less dangerous and more easily treatable than almost everyone has been cruelly and falsely been led to believe.

We are living through deliberately created chaos, growing violence, and the destruction of what is left of Christian civilization. What we now call the globalists have been trying for the past few hundred or more years to find a way to take over and control the world. It seems that with this virus, thanks to U.S. cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party by Anthony Fauci and quite a few other leading international scientists, a way has finally been found to effectively manipulate the masses to mostly willingly isolate themselves, wear masks when wearing a mask makes absolutely no sense, believe that a vaccine is the only way possible to a normal life, despise their neighbors and even any family members who are not obedient to all the government mandates, and much more.

One of the “much more” is also to give up, with hardly any fight at all, your religious practices as an act of charity and patriotism to protect your neighbor’s lives.

As you may have noticed — at least in all the big cities, you would be noticing — the masses are following through remarkably quickly in shutting down the ability that God gave them to think and discern and are mindlessly doing all of the above-mentioned actions. What we are seeing is a mass disinformation campaign on a scale that has never occurred in past history.

It appears that Bill Gates must somehow be playing a major role in the background, working together with Dr. Anthony Fauci and all the leading globalists and their friends in the medical establishments, to suppress very inexpensive and incredibly effective treatments for COVID-19 infection that would make mandated masking and a mandated vaccine unnecessary. These treatments are proving that the virus is easily treatable. A prophylactic dosage is being proven to protect the small category of the most vulnerable persons from getting infected, therefore the massive fear of the virus is hugely overstated.

That suppression, according to Dr. Gold of the Frontline Doctors, is essentially killing many thousands of people so that the globalists’ vaccine will be seen as the only supposed solution to the virus. Dr. Gold goes so far as to call this a “crime against humanity.” And the goal of that suppression must be to make sure nothing gets in the way of convincing the public to accept the vaccine.

I was on a special conference call with Dr. Gold today during which she confirmed all of the above and much more.

In the video, Dave Cullen includes a brief article from Robert Kennedy, Jr. who has dedicated a large part of his recent life to fighting the imposition of dangerous, not adequately safety-tested vaccines on children and adults because of the enormous suffering that he has seen that has been caused by these vaccines, many promoted by Gates and Fauci.

Here is the text of a brief but explosive article by Kennedy, chairman, Children’s Health Defense, regarding the most likely winner of the race for a vaccine for what is called COVID-19, but what I and many others more accurately call the Wuhan virus. The article is cited in the incredibly informative video by Dave Cullen.

The July 21, 2020 article is titled “Gates Pushes Experimental Technology on Seven Billion Humans.” It states:

Here are more notable quotes from the “Rising Resistance to the New Normal” video:

So that people will beg for the vaccine as the supposed solution to this problem, I predict there will be a dawning on people that this entire year has been all about the vaccine and that this entire agenda has been pushed way too far and way too fast. A vaccine cannot possibly be developed so quickly and also be safe, and more than that a lot of people won’t want to take it because more and more people will come to terms to the fact that the fatality rate is in line with the flu. In addition there has been a lot of work done already in changing hearts and minds and red pilling millions of people globally. The turnout on Saturday in Dublin is proof that there is a public awakening taking place, albeit slowly, We’re still in the minority and there’s a long way to go, but it only takes a small number of people to throw a spanner in the works of this machine In order to bring it to a grinding halt. Keep in mind that the monsters behind this agenda are going to have to go to extreme lengths to achieve their goals and as they encounter the resistance, they’re going to have to become more desperate and more vicious. The lengths they’re willing to go by themselves will have a kind of red-pilling effect on many people as they will finally see the mask slip (no pun intended), the true face of evil will be revealed. People voluntarily wearing masks are not in control of their own lives and their own minds. They’re operating like zombies. The mask has dehumanizing and demoralizing effects on the wearer but it also visually shows who the regime has conquered physically and mentally. Masks provide no health benefit in preventing infection from the virus but that’s not the point. The mask is a mark, a badge of compliance and subservience to government mandates. Authoritarianism doesn’t need to justify itself. Forcing people to wear masks in shops and in public transport doesn’t need health care justification when the populace buy into it and wear masks in places where they aren’t required. At that point it is about seeing who trusts the government via propaganda without question. What the crisis has revealed is that there has been a huge percentage of the populace who never really understood what freedom meant. They believed that their freedoms and rights weren’t inalienable. We never knew just how many of these people were in our society until this crisis came along and now we know that vast swages of our fellow citizens believe their rights and freedoms come from the government as if the government is a school teacher or parent with the power to detain or ground them for being bold.

Those are strong words, but we have come to the stage now where strong words and actions are required. The good have got to resist, as the California evangelical churches are doing, as LifeSite has been reporting on site today and last week.