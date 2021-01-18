The nation’s capital now belongs to the Biden-Harris junta

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Nation’s Capital is a city under siege. It feels as if a foreign occupying force has taken over.

The vast core of the city — from east of the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol building and extending west, all the way down the National Mall to the White House and beyond— is completely cordoned off, barricaded, with tens of thousands of police and National Guardsmen, many of whom are armed, protecting the perimeter.

With the city’s iconic public buildings held hostage behind miles of 8-12 foot metal fencing coupled with the huge military presence, Washington feels like a police state. What it doesn’t feel like is America the Beautiful. Or the land of the free and the home of the brave. Or a beacon of democracy.

It’s as if the incoming Biden Administration wants to deliver a message to Americans that the U.S. no longer has a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

That will become even more evident on Wednesday at noon when Joe Biden stands at the west front of the Capitol looking out over a vast empty national mall, surrounded only by privileged, progressive cultural elites: The Biden-Harris junta.

A glimpse of the Capitol beyond trucks, fencing, concrete barriers, and soldiers blocking access (Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews)

For the foreseeable future, the historic buildings — the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Capitol, and the White House (which stand as great symbols of the three branches of our government, namely the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive branch) — belong solely to the elite progressive cabal. It could not be clearer.

Armed police and National Guardsmen at the north side of the U.S. Supreme Court (Photo: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews)

The Obama Administration has risen from the dead, promising vengeance against those who rejected the planned liberal utopian dream. What was once a metaphor is now reality:

“I finally realized that the Obama administration and its congressional collaborators almost resemble a foreign occupying force, a coterie of politically and culturally nonindigenous leaders whose rule contravenes local values rooted in our national tradition. It is as if the United States has been occupied by a foreign power, and this transcends policy objections,” wrote Robert Weissberg in the American Thinker on April 29, 2010.

“A great part of America now understands that this president’s sense of identification lies elsewhere and is in profound ways unlike theirs,” wrote the Wall Street Journal’s Dorothy Rabinowitz on June 9, 2010. “He is hard put to sound convincingly like the leader of the nation, because he is, at heart and by instinct, the voice mainly of his ideological class. He is the alien in the White House.”

National Guardsmen along the south side of the U.S. Supreme Court (Photo: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews)

As I walked a few miles around the perimeter on a beautiful sunny Saturday, it felt eerily the same as 9/11/2001 in D.C., when America was shaken to its core, made to feel vulnerable to evil forces. That vulnerability has been breached from within.

Another glimpse of the Capitol dome. The second fence line, behind the soldiers, is topped with coiled barbed wire (Photo: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews)

We await a completely new type of regime bringing with it a host of threats against tens of millions of Americans.

Robert Gagnon, professor of New Testament Theology at Houston Baptist University, recently identified in a Facebook posting some of the menacing threats of the political Left which had been held back by the Trump administration:

The threat to whether I will keep my job and have a place in my profession is from the Left.

The threat to whether I will be required to violate my conscience by compulsory transgender speech laws is from the Left.

The threat to the very existence of faithful Christian education is from the Left, with the State threatening to withdraw tax-exempt status, federal student loans, research grants, and ultimately accreditation from institutions that don’t capitulate to the “LGBTQ+” agenda.

The threat to women’s privacy and safety (rest rooms, dressing rooms, locker rooms, shelters, prisons) and the integrity of women’s sports is from the Left.

The threat to the family is from the Left, including the power of the State to take “LGBTQ+”-identified children from Christian parents who don’t support this identification (e.g., if they deny their child requested puberty blockers or don’t refer to the child by his or her preferred pronouns).

The threat to education (forcible indoctrination of our children, including Drag Queen Story Hour, and sanctions on dissident children) is from the Left.

The threat to free speech is from the Left, including whether I can post on social media sites.

The threat to free exercise of religion is from the Left, including the Dem threat to revoke tax-exempt status and outlaw any therapy for same-sex attractions and transgender distress.

The threat to the unborn, for all 9 months of pregnancy for virtually any reason, is from the Left.

These threats are very real, and they are on the front doorstep of every Christian in America.

A busload of National Guardsmen arrive near Union Station (Photo: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews)

Perhaps the most stunning sight I encountered as I made my way around the walled Federal city was a street sign imprisoned behind black metal fencing and police officers. Ironically, it read: Independence Ave.