The Nativity of Jesus demonstrates the profound value of life and family

Christmas is a time which brings together families, often with new life, centered on the Holy Family and the advent of the Christ Child, through which God shows to us the importance and joy of life at every stage.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear defenders of life and lovers of God and His truth on all things,

I just returned last night from my trip to the Washington, D.C., region and Front Royal, Virginia. The trip there from the Toronto airport was a trial. We initially flew to Washington’s Dulles International airport but had to keep circling around it because of a raging rain and windstorm, only to be told we were going back to Toronto because the conditions were too dangerous for landing. We were getting really bounced around and did not need to be told things were bad. My wife Bonnie and I prayed our Guardian Angel prayer and a Rosary while this was going on.

The aircraft returned to Toronto, we had to sit in the plane for a few hours for refueling and other things, and then finally we took off for Dulles again. After seven long hours (for a normally one-hour flight) we arrived exhausted. I received the gift of a bad cold from being cooped up in a small airliner with a lot of people and the plane being too warm on the first trip and too cold on the second.

However, it was all worth it! It was a precious Christmas time visit with our two families and 10 grandchildren, and we even had time for a special luncheon with some of our staff in the region. It reinforced how much the gift of FAMILY means, or should mean, in the lives of we humans. The grandchildren, especially the two rambunctious toddlers, elicited constant love and laughter.

God, in His infinite wisdom, knew the way into our hearts would especially be through the most innocent of all, the little Christ Child, whose birth we will soon be celebrating and are now anticipating. All other concerns tend to fade into the background when in the presence of little, innocent, naturally loving children who are God’s greatest creation and miracle.

I could never have been able to continue this intense, draining pro-life, pro-family, faith-proclaiming work for now over 40 years without the constant support of my beloved wife and the joys and challenges of sharing fatherhood with God over our own many children and grandchildren. They are a powerful motivation and inspiration, as I am sure it is the same for most of you, our supporters.

We love life – our greatest gift from our common Father in Heaven.

Once again, all of our articles yesterday reveal the huge importance of this mission in a world in which truth and God have become an afterthought, or are altogether missing in the lives of many who have no one to shepherd them or to tell them the truth that they need to know in order to live a happy, fulfilling life.

There is no one telling them what to avoid, the pitfalls that could destroy their hopes and dreams, or lead them to despair; to tell them how to best respond to the great confusions and disturbing developments of our time, and who will give them greatly needed, reliable guidance in this life. We all need that kind of guidance and formation – up to the day that we are called to our eternal destiny.

That is what LifeSiteNews attempts to do, through the numerous quotations, voices, and filmed messages of many of the best truth guides of our time whom we present to you every day. Our opinions are not nearly as important as are the revealing, inspiring, informing statements and witnesses coming from extraordinary individuals; leaders, clergy, and others imparting their knowledge in exceptionally well-informed discussions, through which we help you to navigate the deep mazes and controversies of our time to find the truth and chart your personal way.

We see this as a serious responsibility requiring frequent prayer and a strong personal commitment to fulfill. The most important part of the day in the LifeSiteNews schedule is our morning prayer time that commences each workday.

The only one of the numerous crucial articles I will mention from last night, not necessarily the most important one, is on an issue that several of our top journalists have been deeply involved in researching and writing on for many hours every day for over a year now.

It is an extraordinary article on an interview that seems more like an insane Tom Clancy or Mission Impossible fiction story than reality. The trouble is, as unbelievable as it seems, it is all true, to the best of our knowledge, and we will have another, more detailed article to come on the same incident shortly. Books have been written on this, but they have been suppressed as the result of an astonishing enforced silencing of all still living persons involved since 1967, when the incident it involves occurred.

The article I strongly encourage you to read, and to watch the embedded video, is, “USS Liberty survivor to Candace Owens: Israeli attack was ‘false flag’ to drag the US into war.” Beyond what is in the article and video we have discovered far more material confirming what the sailor who survived the horrific attack on the USS Liberty has to say, which I suspect very few Americans are aware of to this day. So powerful has been the influence of the Zionist Israeli government on all U.S. media and political and military institutions.

This interview goes a long way in helping to confirm the revelations that our reports on the Israel/Palestinian situation, which many have strongly objected to. We can’t blame them because for 75 years we have been hearing only one side of the story and therefore never dreamed that the reality could be so dramatically different.

We have been as shocked as much as anyone else about what we keep discovering on this large issue; however, things are rapidly changing now, and informed public opinion has notably been growing.

That’s all that I will say on that.

As you know, we have a long way to go to meet out campaign goal yet.

To continue this mission, giving is now critical.

Please give whatever you can via give.lifesitenews.com

God bless you all,

Steve Jalsevac

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

